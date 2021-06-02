Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Leaks: Alien Abduction begins, Mothership arriving soon

Fortnite players are currently being abducted by aliens in-game. However, according to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Leaks, the abductions are just the beginning of events yet to come. By the looks of things, Epic Games is gearing up for something spectacular in the new season.

According to resident Fortnite leaker FortTory, the appearance of aliens a few days before the start of the new season is no coincidence. There is a possibility of an even larger UFO (a mothership to be more specific) appearing before the start of the next season.

THEORY:



UFO's start appearing 4 days before the new season since whe have the following Countdown.



This Countdown could refer to the distance the "main UFO(?)" is from the Fortnite Island.



so in this theory that would imply that the UFO's could be scouting the island? pic.twitter.com/a2p33wqYOr — FortTory (@FortTory) June 1, 2021

While there are currently no Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks that support this theory, it won't be too far-fetched as anything could happen in the game. Hopefully, more leaks will be discovered in the coming days that will tell a better story of events yet to come.

On a side note, players can get abducted in-game at the moment. To get abducted, players can queue in a custom solo lobby, land at Risky Reels and wait for the storm to begin. Once it begins, a green light will appear, and players will get abducted at random.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Leaks: Let's talk about Loki

While this is sheer speculation, Loki could be the driving force behind UFOs in Fortnite or is somehow connected to the event.

Without any further Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks, it's hard to say for sure how Loki fits into the whole storyline. Perhaps he will simply be a secret skin in the Battle Pass for this season.

ICYMI: Loki will be added to #Fortnite soon! He can be spotted in the FINAL Crew Loading Screen! pic.twitter.com/dRzz2Vax7p — DubzyFortnite | Latest News and Leaks! (@DubzyFN) May 25, 2021

Irrespective of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks, there is always a possibility of things not panning out for various reasons. While Loki can be seen on the final CREW loading screen, it's still uncertain if and when he'll be added to the game.

With that being said, loopers will just have to wait and see how things pan out. As of this moment, the in-game alien abductions don't seem to be going anywhere. Perhaps these aliens are just an advance scout party, sent to the island to scout and make preparations for the mothership to land.

Just later today @TaborTimeYT uploaded a video about getting Abducted in #Fortnite, In the pinned comment he hints "This is just the beginning. Wait until the MOTHERSHIP arrives".



So we might get a Mothership come in Fortnite next season or later sometime! #FortniteNews pic.twitter.com/GLrVo8DQMb — 🛸 Mak Tora - Fortnite News 🛸 (@Mak_Tora) June 2, 2021

If there truly is a mothership, there could also be a small possibility of players getting some amazing new alien weapons and enemies to fight in-game. Only time will tell what the developers have planned in store for players in Fortnite Season 7.

