Fortnite: UFOs are now abducting players at Risky Reels

A few days ago, the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks began confirming the presence of aliens in-game, and now loopers have finally started seeing them as well. Epic Games has officially added aliens in Fortnite, and they are actively abducting players and dropping them off at random locations.

While there is no official word from the developers as to what this means, judging by the fact that there are a few days before the new season kickoffs, the abductions might be part of an elaborate plan. However, there are no Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks available at the moment to support this theory.

THEORY:



UFO's start appearing 4 days before the new season since whe have the following Countdown.



This Countdown could refer to the distance the "main UFO(?)" is from the Fortnite Island.



so in this theory that would imply that the UFO's could be scouting the island? pic.twitter.com/a2p33wqYOr — FortTory (@FortTory) June 1, 2021

Resident Fortnite leaker FortTory has a theory that could explain why the aliens have begun appearing out of the blue. According to the Tweet, aliens appearing is not a coincidence and signifies the number of days left for the main mothership to reach the island.

According to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks, Loki will be joining the game in the new season as well. Given his history, he may very well be leading the alien invasion of the island or perhaps just wanting to cause some mischief.

Putting theories and speculation aside, the real question here is, "How to get abducted by aliens in Fortnite?" Well, despite pop culture making it seem like abductions are a common occurrence, getting abducted in Fortnite is a bit more complicated.

UFOs abduction First Person Clip (via: @HyperDiamond123 & @VastBlastt)



They seem to appear over Risky Reels a lot!pic.twitter.com/6VVQO2vigj — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 2, 2021

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks: Steps to get abducted by an alien

The latest trend in Fortnite is getting abducted by aliens. However, it's a bit more complicated than just logging in and joining in a lobby. Follow these steps to get abducted by aliens in-game:

Step 1 - Queue into a custom solo match.

- Queue into a custom solo match. Step 2 - Land at Risky Reels and wait for the storm to form.

- Land at Risky Reels and wait for the storm to form. Step 3 - A green light should appear shortly and abduct the player.

From what I've seen, the easiest way to get a UFO to abduct you is:

- Queue into a custom solos match

- Land at Risky Reels

- Wait for the first storm to form

- It should immediately spawn the light w/ beam.@LachlanYT I saw you inquire about this, so I figured I'd make an expl. — GMatrixGames (@GMatrixGames) June 2, 2021

Keep in mind that the abduction process is completely random, and anyone can be abducted. There is a guarantee that following the above-mentioned process will get the player abducted on the first try. Multiple attempts may be required to be abducted successfully.

It seems as if Season 7 has already low-key kicked off. No one knows what exactly will happen in the next few days. But by the looks of it, Epic Games has some surprises in store. Hopefully, more Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks will be revealed in the coming days and provide a better picture of the events about to unfold.

Watch this video to get abducted by aliens:

