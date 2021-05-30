Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks: UFO spawns, new Biome, upcoming novel collaborations, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is almost here. But before the season goes live, data miners have unearthed more information about the upcoming season.

Players will probably see the inception of kangaroos in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, along with more aliens and UFOs. There are also some more collaborations on the cards.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks suggest the arrival of new content in the game

First things first, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will see the arrival of kangaroos in the game. They do seem like a very odd choice at this point in time, but Epic Games does love throwing in random things in Fortnite.

These animals will probably be harmless or may attack when provoked, just like the wild boards that are in the game currently.

Kangaroos appeared in the audio spectrogram from the Season 7 teaser phone number yesterday and Turk also mentioned them in the foreshadow voice lines.. So we will most likely see them in Season 7!



How do you feel about this addition, and what are your predicitons? — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) May 29, 2021

While the current spectrographs talk about the kangaroos, they also talk about another interesting feature. There's a chance that a new biome will be spotted in the game. Kangaroos are usually found in a grassy areas in Australia, so maybe an arid biome is something that will be added to the game in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

UFOs spawn chance have been reduced (values in storms order) but they're not ingame YET:



Random Spawn Chance:

- From: 10%, 20%, 40%, 80%, 100%

- To: 0.1%, 1%, 2%, 5%, 10%, 20%, 40%, 60%, 90%



Random Spawn Count:

- From: 1, 1, 5, 5

- To: 1, 1, 2, 3 — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) May 29, 2021

Apart from this, data miner Hypex has corrected himself. He initially believed that UFOs would spawn more frequently as the storm circles progressed, but that does not seem to be the case. He believes that UFO spawn rates will increase as the season progresses.

I think instead of UFOs increasing every storm circles they will increase towards the end of the season 🤔 (check my previous tweet for context) — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) May 29, 2021

These UFOs will bring a very interesting mechanic to the game. These random abductions will make the game really interesting, and it remains to be seen how players will react to the new mechanics in Fortnite.

The current season of Fortnite saw the first collaboration that the game has had with a novel. Fortnite hasn't really collaborated with novels before, making the Mistborn collaboration a really unique one. What's more interesting is that this collaboration opens up the doors for collaborations with other novels as well.

Epic Games hasn't openly accepted the idea, but they haven't shut it down either. They're prone to doing really unexpected things, as seen during past events, and they'll stick to that path for times to come now. Given the way things are looking at this point in time, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will be a really interesting season, as the mystery of the Seven and the I.O. continues.