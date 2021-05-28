Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Leaks: Loki Battle Pass skin, UFO special effects leak, and more

Fortnite data miners are back at it again. Recent leaks suggest the arrival of the Loki Fortnite skin and a few UFO special effects.

Data miners are very important to the Fortnite community because they release information before the game is able to officially launch them. Not only does this create a hype about the upcoming cosmetics, it also helps players prepare for any purchases they may or may not have to make.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks hints at the arrival of the Loki skin

Loki's show releases on June 9th and he was teased in this week's crew bonus loading screen, and the Foreshadow Quests set to end on June 9th at 2AM ET/6AM UTC.. They might delay the season from June 7th to 9th and we could see Loki as a skin in either the pass or item shop 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EW9HYYl68J — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 27, 2021

According to popular data miner Hypex, Loki's standalone show is scheduled to go live on June 9th. He also believes that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 could go live on June 9th instead of June 8th so that the Loki skin could be in the Fortnite item shop. If Thor also arrives in Fortnite, it's assumed that he'll arrive alongside his half-brother as well.

This is just an assumption for now as there has been no official word from Epic Games regarding the same. With approximately a week left until the current season concludes, there's a chance that more clarity will be available soon.

Other than that, data miners have also discovered more information on the UFOs that are scheduled to arrive in Fortnite. Two new UFO effects have been discovered and they look pretty interesting.

The UFOs are supposed to abduct players/squads at random and drop them at random places. These UFOs will also heal players in the process. The addition of these UFOs will change the mechanics of the game slightly, adding an unpredictability factor to the gameplay.

2 leaked upcoming alien UFO effects pic.twitter.com/LsUsRnRDC0 — Makks - Fortnite Leaks (@MakksFN) May 27, 2021

For obvious reasons, the UFOs will not be added to the Arena mode in Fortnite. Those getting abducted by these UFOs do receive a slight advantage in the game, which would make it really unfair in the Arena mode.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 does look interesting. With all the new additions to the game, the upcoming season will probably make up for the dullness that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 brought to the table.