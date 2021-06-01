UFOs in Fortnite: When will they come, and how will they work

With Fortnite's Season 6 drawing to a close, new features have been dropped that lead up to the alien invasion coming soon. A hot addition that recently landed is the UFO.

As many players have seen, signs of a UFO landing have already arrived with hidden clues around the map like crop circles at Colossal Crops. The UFO's appearance is sure to come soon, and its features could change the game.

UFOs in Fortnite

The files for Fortnite state that the UFO should land today around 10 am EST. Players can start riding around in the alien spacecraft here soon to change up the game with a little flair.

Today we should see the start of UFOs appearing on the Fortnite map! 👽🛸 — Ali-A (@OMGitsAliA) June 1, 2021

UFOs will spawn at random points throughout the map to abduct players into the sky. Fortnite's latest addition to the alien universe is going to toss an interesting feature into the game by giving players an out-of-world experience.

When abducted, players will be pulled into the ship, healed to max HP and shields, and spit out to a different section of the map. It's unclear if players will have any choice in the matter of when they can be abducted or where they can be spat out.

Here's what i noticed about the UFOs thing, they will randomly spawn around the map then abduct a player or squad (idk if its by choice) and teleport your somewhere else (idk if its by choice) & they heal your HP & Shield in the process.. They also have a warning before abducting — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) May 25, 2021

The signs released earlier, like the poster with aliens and humans holding hands across the globe, support the idea that they are here to help. The UFOs will be able to pick up a maximum of 20 players before needing to drop some off.

It'll be interesting to see what the game will look like with multiple players against each other on the same ship. Would they be able to walk around or be able to fight?

In any case, these space vehicles are going to shake up the game and give Fortnite players something to watch out for. Season 7's highly anticipated alien involvement grows by the day, ramping up to speed as new features like the UFO are expected to drop soon.

