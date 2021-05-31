Fortnite Season 7: First signs of alien contact at Colossal Crops

As Fortnite nears Chapter 2 Season 7, multiple suggestions of an alien invasion have been released. The first real sign, however, might have just dropped, which can further lead to an initial contact.

Players have expected the crop circles to play a major part in the upcoming hints of Season 7, and Colossal Crops holds the first link in the chain. The alien invasion is coming, bringing new experiences to Fortnite that will change the game.

Fortnite Season 7 first sign of contact

Image via Epic Games

Players who drop from the Battle Bus can see the crop circle design in Colossal Crops from high in the sky. The pattern appears to be a hexagonal shape inside of a circle with strange markings in the corners where the lines meet.

Travel to Colossal Crops to the northeast of the center of the map to observe the brand new sign of the inevitable alien invasion. As with many other features leading up to major events, a hidden message might be seen from the symbols and the other crop circles to come.

A Crop Circle was decrypted about an hour ago and should appear in Colossal Crops!



image: @Guille_GAG #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/7DGvCQuYwp — Max // Fortnite News & Leaks 🛸 (@FNLeaksAndInfo) May 31, 2021

Fortnite is famous for linking signs like this to special events, so perhaps contact from a UFO could happen here. Several other areas around the map have spaces cleared for future crop circles, but for now, this is the only one released.

Unfortunately, the crop circle isn't anything other than a Fortnite map change at this point. Players are unable to interact with it nor is there a quest involving it as of now.

The symbols on the outer edge of the hexagon resemble the same symbols from other in-game clues, so the connection is unmistakable. It's unclear whether the same symbols will appear in other crop circles in the future, but keeping a keen eye out can solve this mystery.