Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: 'Out of this world' experience coming soon

Fortnite players have anticipated a space-themed experience for a while now, and it's coming sooner than they think. Season 7 of Chapter two holds an alien invasion in store with unique features the devs have hinted at for months.

Big changes are packed into this out-of-the-world season of Fortnite, bringing aliens and humans together in 'peace.' New quests, interactives, and map changes are about to shake up Fornite and how it looks.

Fortnite's Season 7 invasion

As a part of the upcoming season, the sign mentioned above will be seen in the map titled 'Not Alone' to show aliens and humans together around the world. To add a bit of mystery to the mix, Fortnite will have a new quest that involves investigating a UFO and other things.

An in-game live event tails off from the quest, leading to something big and extraterrestrial. Multiple voice lines from NPCs indicate that Fortnite's new quest holds surprises all throughout.

In addition to the UFO in the quest, players can be abducted by one flying across the map and will spit them out in a different sector. Players caught in the aliens' array are given full health and shields before dropping onto another town.

As players have seen with Fortnite's Reality Zero inclusion, the interdimensional theme is coming back with a full-fledged season of it. While Reality Zero skirted around the idea of aliens, Season 7 seems to be tackling this concept head on.

Fortnite isn't hiding any indication that the incoming alien invasion will be anything other than a total immersion of space and sci-fi action. A whole set of skins is surely going to hit the market, but the Xenomorph skin has already been released, so expect something different.

It'll be interesting to see everything that comes with Season 7's space theme. Map changes that appeal to alien invaders come in the form of many things, including classic crop circles.

On top of everything else, three new weapons and a slew of crafting materials will come with Fortnite's upcoming season, adding even more flair to the game. The Drum Shotgun along with the returning Dual Pistols will allow players to spray and pray again.

New craftables, such as the Active Powercell and Bacon, are launching to implement a new area in Season 7. These changes are going to kick Fornite into hyperdrive, so stay informed with the updates as they are released.