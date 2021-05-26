Will Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 have a live event? Everything we know so far

Epic has recently released the v16.50 update for Fortnite. The developers stated that this will be the last update for this season.

Data miners have reported that the v17.10 update is already being tested by the developers. This update will be rolled out to kick-off Fortnite Season 7.

Season 6 concludes on June 7th and loopers are wondering whether or not there will be a live event. YouTuber and Fortnite streamer ChillNikov recently revealed some interesting information regarding the live event.

Fortnite: Leaked information reveals live events in Season 6

Fortnite live events reveal significant details regarding the storyline of the game. Usually these events occur near the end of a season to show progress in the story.

Since Season 6 is nearing an end, loopers are curious to know the possibility of a live event.

YouTuber ChillNikov recently released a video where he talks about various changes to the game following the v16.50 update.

Chillikov claims there will be a live event soon, as there is a ticker counting down to four days. Although loopers are unaware of what happens when the ticker runs down to zero, the streamer believes that it is a timer for the live event.

Gamers encountered various posters across the island following the v16.50 update. These posters feature Alien figures holding hands with humans and forming a chain.

Popular data miners also revealed various in-game audio clips that explicitly mention UFOs and Aliens. The YouTuber believes that the upcoming live event will be closely related to Aliens and UFOs.

Alien posters are now scattered across the island! pic.twitter.com/MRFAe8bnK9 — Fortnite News (@FortniteBRFeed) May 25, 2021

Epic Games has not made any official statement regarding the live event. However, ChillNikov seems pretty confident about Fortnite Season 6 getting a live event.

The last proper live event Fortnite players experienced was back in Chapter 2 Season 2 with The Device. The absence of proper live events since then has led to a lot of speculation among gamers.

It is unlikely that Season 6 will have a live event. However, the mystery remains with the four-day timer.

If we didn't get an encrypted event file in this update (V16.50), then chances are that we will not get a Fortnite Live Event this season :/ — Nickeler - Fortnite Leaks And News (@Nickelerleaks) May 25, 2021

The involvement of the UFOs and Aliens has given birth to significant speculation and it is quite difficult disregard them completely.

Since Epic Games is not making any statement regarding the live event, it is difficult to determine what will happen at the end of the season. With only a few days left in Season 6, players will soon find out what is planned for the end of the season.