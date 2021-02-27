How to get the Xenomorph and Ripley skin in Fortnite

Ripley and Xenomorph are the latest two hunters to join Fortnite. Season 5 Chapter 2 in Fortnite has been the craziest season of the lot, thanks to the amount of collaborations that the game has seen. The game now has hunters, which include superheroes, demigods and even extraterrestrials.

Sadly enough, there's no way that these two skins can be earned for free. These items can be purchased from the item shop directly.

Suit up with all-new Ripley and Xenomorph outfits in Fortnite, available now in the in-game item shop for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/paIiPqmhGu — Alien (@AlienAnthology) February 26, 2021

How to get the Xenomorph and Ripley skins in Fortnite

These two skins are available in the item shop as a bundle for the price of 2200 V-Bucks. Both these skins can be purchased individually as well. The Xenomorph skin can be purchased for 1600 V-Bucks in Fortnite, while the Ripley skin can be purchased for 1500 V-Bucks.

The bundle comes with two separate back blings and an emote as well. One back bling is the Xenomorph tail itself. The other back bling is a bundle of cuteness because it has a cat. It's called the Weyland Yutani cat carrier. Players can now carry around this cute looking ginger ball of fur while running around eliminating enemies. Both these back blings are universal and can be equipped on any skin.

We finally have tails in Fortnite! There are a horizon of opportunities here! You can equip the Xenomorph's tail on any character! pic.twitter.com/pAgUaWAgqk — Squatingdog (@thesquatingdog) February 26, 2021

Other than that, there is a separate bundle that comes with a special emote, the P-5000 Power Loader arm and the Cheyenne Drop Ship glider. This bundle can be purchased from the item shop for 1500 V-Bucks as well.

The community has reacted pretty well to the current bundle in Fortnite.

Not gonna lie, I’m kinda glad I passed on the Street Fighter bundle — I really want the Alien bundle to go with my Predator skin and the Terminator bundle.



I wonder if we’ll get Robo-Cop and Rambo soon…. — Daniel Stransky - That Jersey Gamer (@DanStransky) February 26, 2021

Such an amazing collab! — Frenzy - Fortnite Leaks (@FrenzyLeaks) February 26, 2021

Fortnite fans on the internet have been obsessing about the fact that there is a cat in the cat carrier as well. Most importantly, fans have been talking about Jonesy's outfit here as well and the possibility of it being a new skin in the game itself.

Never mind — Bandy Uzumaki (@Bandy323) February 26, 2021

I swear, all these Jonesy outfits better not be put to waste... — Not Jonesy (@JohnsWhicc) February 26, 2021

Jonesy looking fine in here 😳 pic.twitter.com/ogKk2FtJlI — Fury 🏴‍☠️ (@NotFuryFN) February 26, 2021

Batman’s gauntlet, ryu’s headband, mando’s crest, the Arashikage clan tattoo, and what looks like Spartan armor. — Dr.Kirby (@Drkrbie) February 26, 2021

Either way, the collaboration with the Aliens franchise is probably one of the better ones this season. The Xenomorph and Ripley skins and the back blings in the bundle look exceptionally good.

The arrival of the Xenomorph in the game does raise a very pertinent question: Is there an Alien vs Predator themed event coming up soon? Epic hasn't commented on this yet, but with both these characters present in the game, it is very much possible.

With approximately two weeks left for the season to conclude, Epic Games is preparing for the 15.50 update in Fortnite, which will probably be the last update of the season. In all probability, this update will arrive next week, and it should answer a lot of questions with respect to how this season may conclude.