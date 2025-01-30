LEGO Fortnite Odyssey v33.30 patch notes revealed

Epic Games has officially revealed the LEGO Fortnite Odyssey v33.30 patch notes. There is no new content being added, but there is good news for long-time players and newcomers. Numerous aspects have been improved upon. Quality of life changes have been implemented across the board and many bugs have been quashed.

For those planning to explore LEGO Fortnite Odyssey seeds, the changes listed in the LEGO Fortnite Odyssey v33.30 patch notes will make the task easier. Here is a list of everything that has been worked on for the upcoming update v33.30.

LEGO Fortnite Odyssey v33.30 patch notes showcase a plethora of improvements and bug fixes

Improvements and QoL changes listed in the LEGO Fortnite Odyssey v33.30 patch notes

Beware while exploring (Image via Epic Games)

LEGO Fortnite Odyssey v33.30 patch notes state that quite a few requested quality-of-life changes will be implemented once the update goes live. Here's the list shared by the developers:

New Village Chests feature - You can use resources from chests marked as ‘Village Chests’ when crafting from anywhere in your village!

Added stronger Launch Pads and new Launch Pad POIs that players can discover to hop, skip, and jump around the island.

Increased the number of Battle Bus Stations in the world. Beep beep!

Rift Butterflies no longer lead you into combat.

Recipes can now be tracked from the Crafting Menu.

Raven is now better at reaching players who try to make themselves hard to attack in melee and teleports near them.

The World Villager limit has been increased.

Updated the Rune Forge to reduce the probability of seeing Runes already on a Weapon and Runes, which were previously listed before a new roll.

Wheel tuning for Small, Medium, and Large Powered Wheels to improve Vehicle handling, speed, and weight.

Improved Speeder Vehicle handling to make it more stable.

All enemies now use the new Odyssey update melee weapons.

Tracking was added to some items at Stations (the rest is in progress).

Added tracking to the Build Menu (except Guided Builds, which is in progress).

Storm Buds have been improved visually to stand out more.

Tuned Daily Quests.

Improved the Journal, Codex system, and certain Quests by simplifying them and fixing some minor issues. We’ll continue to improve them even more in the future.

Bug fixes listed in the LEGO Fortnite Odyssey v33.30 patch notes:

Bugs will be quashed soon (Image via Epic Games)

Coming to the bug fixes mentioned in the LEGO Fortnite Odyssey v33.30 patch notes, there are many that the developers have addressed. These range from movement-related issues and also encompass resources. Here's the list:

Crystals are now correctly spawning in Storm Dungeons.

Items required for upgrading the Village Square are now spent accordingly.

Players' movement functionality is restored when equipping the musket.

Resolved an issue where players would fall through specific caves on the Star Wars island.

Fixed an issue where the grass was missing in some landscapes.

Mobile players can deposit resources correctly in Sandbox mode.

Players can now switch tabs using a controller in a storage chest.

Players are now able to deposit a selected amount of resources.

Mine Skeleton Chopper is spawning correctly.

Resolved an issue where the pin icon wouldn’t refresh.

Carl Ruckus should now give the players The Eye of the Storm correctly.

Resolved an issue where more resources were showing than the players were harvesting.

Blasters are now taking damage.

Players can see and enter the Treasure Room without any issues.

Resolved an issue where the aim dot disappears on the mobile after dying and respawning.

Buttons for Chat and Journal are now correctly displaying and working.

Resolved an issue where players did not receive rewards from the Imperial Bunker.

Resources are now appropriately tracked with pinned recipes.

Recipes will become untracked when the item is built.

Resolved an issue where players may lose access to the crafting resources.

The “X” button does not overlap the sorting button anymore.

Resolved an issue where Dynamite and Boom Barrels would launch Large Buildings into the air when detonated.

Sand and Snow Farming Plots now provide Awesome Points.

Vehicle Sloped and Half Sloped Base Parts are returning materials equal to their construction Recipe accordingly.

Resolved an issue with the “Musical Railing Corner 02” Building Part not returning materials equal to its construction Recipe.

The Bus Stations are now showing under the appropriate category in the Build Menu.

The Rebel Workbench button doesn’t appear greyed out anymore.

Shortened how long Solo players needed to wait at a Bus Station before entering the Battle Bus.

Resolved an issue where a piece in the Lonely Lodge build was indestructible.

Resolved an issue where Raven would drop loot on Despawn.

The changes listed in the LEGO Fortnite Odyssey v33.30 patch notes will take effect on January 31, 2025, once downtime ends. Sadly, the rumored arrival of motorcycles in LEGO is not happening this time around.

