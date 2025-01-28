Fortnite leak suggests motorcycles are coming to LEGO Odyssey

According to the latest Fortnite leak, motorcycles are coming to LEGO Odyssey. Two-wheelers were introduced in Chapter 4 Season 1 (2022) and soon became a staple means of transportation around the island. Although the seating capacity is limited to two players per vehicle, cruising around on a motorcycle was a dream for many (mainly cause it felt a lot like GTA, with the ability to do drive-bys).

Returning to the topic, this information was brought to light by leaker/data miner @Loolo_WRLD. The individual has been providing insight into upcoming content for a while now. As such, they are a trusted source.

Here is more information on the topic at hand and what we can expect to see soon.

Note: The information presented in the article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take it with a pinch of salt.

Fortnite leak suggests tricks on motorcycles could soon become a reality in LEGO Odyssey

Based on the limited information that was shared, you will apparently be able to perform tricks on motorcycles in LEGO Odyssey. This will likely be similar to the tricks that you can currently perform in other game modes, such as Battle Royale and Zero Build. However, this depends on what type of motorcycle is being used.

For instance, the Trail Thrasher (commonly called the Dirt Bike), enables players to do flips mid-air. In contrast, the Victory Crown Rogue (commonly called Rogue Bike), is built for speed and offers boosting capabilities.

Perhaps Epic Games could add motorcycles to LEGO Odyssey that would give players a choice between maneuverability/ability to do tricks versus speed.

Furthermore, with roads being nearly absent in LEGO Odyssey, off-road motorcycles would be the go-to choice. When taking this into account, a Trail Thrasher type of motorcycle would be ideal for players. As with other vehicles, it would also likely need a Power Cell to function and should be able to carry up to two players (driver and passenger) at a time.

On a side note, it's only a matter of time before mechas are added to LEGO Odyssey. With a new mecha rumored to be in development, it would be folly to imagine the possibilities.

Lastly, with LEGO Odyssey constantly expanding and building upon the base game, there's a lot that can be done in the coming years.

