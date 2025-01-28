Fortnite leak suggests new content in development for LEGO Brick Life

According to the latest Fortnite leak, there's a lot planned for LEGO Brick Life. This mode was launched on December 9, 2024, and gives players a fun way to earn XP. Rather than exploring worlds and building functional Villages in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey, you can now level up by doing odd jobs in a simulation. If you love playing this genre in Creative, trying out LEGO Brick Life will be worthwhile.

On that note, the information regarding new upcoming content was brought to light by leaker/data-miner @Loolo_WRLD. The individual in question has been providing insight for a while now, and as such, is a trusted source. They also recently brought to attention the possibility of motorcycles arriving in LEGO Odyssey. Here is more on the topic at hand, and what we could expect to see in LEGO Brick Life soon.

Trending

Note: The information contained within this article should be taken with a pinch of salt as it is subject to change.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite leak suggests new locations, jobs, and teleportation coming to LEGO Brick Life

Expand Tweet

Based on the information at hand, a lot is being planned for LEGO Brick Life. Epic Games is seemingly working on adding multiple new locations (that could also potentially offer jobs/tasks for players to complete). Here is the current list that's at hand:

Airport

Antique Store

Arcade

Book Store

Car Showroom

Co-Working Space

Festival Ground

Fish Store

Furniture Store

Grocery Store

Juice/Salad Store

Lighthouse

Mechanic Workshop

Nightclub

Party Warehouse

Skate Shop

Skate Park

Wellness Center

Yoga Center

Keep in mind that some of these could be scrapped or merely function as POIs rather than interactive locations. Nevertheless, this will expand LEGO Brick Life substantially. This might also be the reason why Epic Games is seemingly working on a teleportation system for the mode.

In theory, it could allow players to move about more freely and efficiently, bypassing the need to walk one from place to another. If the aforementioned locations are indeed going to be added, a robust teleportation system would make sense.

Expand Tweet

That said, it's still too early to know how this teleportation system might work. Perhaps Rifts could be employed to allow players to move about freely. Alternatively, a Battle Bus Station, like the ones found in LEGO Odeysey, could be implemented. This would be more practical and fit the mode better than Rifts.

If nothing else, we can rest assured that LEGO Brick Life is still in its infancy, and Epic Games has a lot planned for the future. Although there's no tangible roadmap to speak of at the moment, given how far LEGO Odeysey has come, we can expect similar treatment to all LEGO-related core modes.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback