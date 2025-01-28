Fortnite leak suggests new content in development for LEGO Brick Life

According to the latest Fortnite leak, there's a lot planned for LEGO Brick Life. This mode was launched on December 9, 2024, and gives players a fun way to earn XP. Rather than exploring worlds and building functional Villages in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey, you can now level up by doing odd jobs in a simulation. If you love playing this genre in Creative, trying out LEGO Brick Life will be worthwhile.
On that note, the information regarding new upcoming content was brought to light by leaker/data-miner @Loolo_WRLD. The individual in question has been providing insight for a while now, and as such, is a trusted source. They also recently brought to attention the possibility of motorcycles arriving in LEGO Odyssey. Here is more on the topic at hand, and what we could expect to see in LEGO Brick Life soon.
Note: The information contained within this article should be taken with a pinch of salt as it is subject to change.
Fortnite leak suggests new locations, jobs, and teleportation coming to LEGO Brick Life
Based on the information at hand, a lot is being planned for LEGO Brick Life. Epic Games is seemingly working on adding multiple new locations (that could also potentially offer jobs/tasks for players to complete). Here is the current list that's at hand:
- Airport
- Antique Store
- Arcade
- Book Store
- Car Showroom
- Co-Working Space
- Festival Ground
- Fish Store
- Furniture Store
- Grocery Store
- Juice/Salad Store
- Lighthouse
- Mechanic Workshop
- Nightclub
- Party Warehouse
- Skate Shop
- Skate Park
- Wellness Center
- Yoga Center
Keep in mind that some of these could be scrapped or merely function as POIs rather than interactive locations. Nevertheless, this will expand LEGO Brick Life substantially. This might also be the reason why Epic Games is seemingly working on a teleportation system for the mode.
In theory, it could allow players to move about more freely and efficiently, bypassing the need to walk one from place to another. If the aforementioned locations are indeed going to be added, a robust teleportation system would make sense.
That said, it's still too early to know how this teleportation system might work. Perhaps Rifts could be employed to allow players to move about freely. Alternatively, a Battle Bus Station, like the ones found in LEGO Odeysey, could be implemented. This would be more practical and fit the mode better than Rifts.
If nothing else, we can rest assured that LEGO Brick Life is still in its infancy, and Epic Games has a lot planned for the future. Although there's no tangible roadmap to speak of at the moment, given how far LEGO Odeysey has come, we can expect similar treatment to all LEGO-related core modes.
