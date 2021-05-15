Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Release date, Naruto Skin, Battle Pass, possible map changes and more

With only a couple of more weeks left for the current season to end, fans are already excited about the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

While the storyline is yet to unfold in the current season, it's understood that a good part of the ongoing Batman x Fortnite storyline will play a part in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 as well.

When does When does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 go live and what does the battle pass look like?

Fans speculate that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is The Foundation in Fortnite. Image via Twitter (@Alvaro90634704)

According to the Fortnite website, the current season lasts till June 7th. As a result, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will go live on June 8th. For now, there is no certainty how the battle pass will look like in next season. Given that Beast Boy is in the game right now, along with Raven, there's a chance that the other Teen Titans will also make it to the game.

The Foundation, the leader of the Seven who's trapped in the Zero Point right now, may be the secret skin for the battle pass in Fortnite. For now, this is mere speculation, because the Foundation should have been in this season but he's not made it to the item shop yet. So there's a high chance that he'll be involved in the storyline during the next season, and will either be a battle pass skin or the secret skin.

There are certain map changes that are expected as well. It's common knowledge that whatever happens in the Fortnite x Batman comics will happen in the game as well. The summary of the 5th issue of these comics suggest that Batman and his allies will explore a few underground structures in the game. This issue is scheduled to be released on June 15th, which is exactly a week after Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 goes live.

Will the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 map undergo any major changes?

While it’s difficult to say if there will be any major changes to the map, fans will see a new POI in all probability.

- Possible Season 6 POI Leak? -



In the description of the 5th Batman/Fortnite comic (Release: June 15), Batman and other characters explore an "underground complex of the island" to escape the loop.



Underground POIs in Season 6?



Via: @ShiinaBR @fortnite_stw#Fortnite — Incredible - Fortnite Leaks (@IncredibleLeaks) March 9, 2021

So, these underground structures will be added to the game in the upcoming season. The map may undergo some changes as well, with respect to the primal corruption effect on the map. What happens to the map isn't clear for now. More information about this will be available as the current season draws closer towards the end.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaked skins

It's speculated that Naruto along with a few other characters will be coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. Image via Twitter (@Tenseiiren)

The leaked documents during the Epic Games vs Apple trial showed that there were a lot of collaborations scheduled for last year. Some of them didn't happen while some were delayed. Among those possible collaborations was one with Naruto.

While it's not entirely clear if the Naruto collaboration has been scrapped, the community would like to believe that the collaboration has been delayed and that the Naruto Fortnite skin will be available in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 among a few other interesting skins.