How and when to get The Foundation skin in Fortnite Season 6

Since various leaks surfaced for The Foundation skin in Fortnite Season 6, there have been no signs of the outfit's arrival almost halfway into the season.

According to leaks revealed by notable Fortnite dataminer Hypex, The Foundation is apparently the "Leader of The Seven." Additionally, The Foundation skin will also be an epic-tier skin in Fortnite, which has led multiple players to suggest that it might be the secret skin for the Season 6 Battle Pass.

However, Epic Games recently revealed the Neymar Jr. skin as the secret skin for the seasonal Battle Pass, leaving multiple players disappointed. Having said that, Epic Games is yet to reveal the possible release of The Foundation skin in Fortnite Season 6.

Here's everything that fans need to know about the possible release of The Foundation skin in Fortnite Season 6.

The Foundation skin in Fortnite Season 6

The Foundation first appeared in the Zero Crisis Finale event which marked the release of Fortnite Season 6. The leader of The Seven was seen sealing himself inside the unstable Zero Point after Agent Jones promised to help him find Geno and the sisters.

Since then, many fans had speculated that The Foundation could be the secret skin for the Season 6 Battle Pass. However, with the release of Neymar Jr.'s skin, those speculations have been proven wrong.

Having said that, the only question that remains is, when will The Foundation skin finally be available for players to claim? Multiple speculations suggest that The Foundation skin could be available as part of the Spire challenges that are being introduced in Fortnite Season 6.

There is a possibility that The Foundation skin will be awarded at the end of the season to players who have completed all the Spire challenges presented throughout the course of Fortnite Season 6. Additionally, the skin could also be released as a purchasable outfit from the in-game Item Shop.

However, Epic Games hasn't provided any sort of confirmation regarding the same, and the arrival of The Foundation skin in Fortnite remains a huge mystery to the community.