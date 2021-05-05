Fortnite comic book release date: All Batman Zero Point comics official dates, price and more

The Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics are an ongoing collaboration between DC and Fortnite where the storyline involves Fortnite and major characters from the DC Universe including Batman. For now, only two issues have been released, and the storyline is so gripping that it has left fans wondering about the remaining Fortnite comic book release dates.

The first issue of the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics was released on April 20th while the second issue was released on Star Wars day. Both issues contain codes for Fortnite Batman cosmetics as well.

The Batman Fortnite comic book release dates

Here are the release dates for each of the Fortnite comic books. While the first four issues run within the purview of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, the final two Fortnite comic book release dates extend into Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

This clearly indicates that the storyline will somehow carry over in the next season. And since the story carries over to the next season, there's a high chance that there may be no end-of-season event this time as well. Instead, fans may receive an event when Season 7 starts, just like in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

Having said that, it's also interesting to see that there is a three week long gap between the fifth Fortnite comic book issue and the sixth Fortnite comic book issue.

Comic book rewards (UPDATE)



#1 - Rebirth Harley Quinn Outfit

#2 - Batman's Zero Wing Glider

#3 - Catwoman's Claw Pickaxe

#4 - Deathstrokes Glider

#5 - Harley Quinn's Revenge Backbling

#6 - Batarang Pickaxe



For buying all 6 you get Armoured Batman#Fortnite #FortniteSeason6 https://t.co/td8sRL2Cto pic.twitter.com/hamJPx7eRW — New ShadowOpsFN (@GhostOpsFN) April 22, 2021

The first two Fortnite comic books came with the Harley Quinn Rebirth DC outfit and the Batman Zero Wing glider. Data miners believe the the next cosmetic items would be Death Stroke's glider, Catwoman's Claw pickaxe, Harley Quinn's Revenge back bling and Batman's Batarang pickaxe.

Given that Death Stroke's glider will also be featured in the game soon, there's a high chance that Death Stroke's skin will also make it to the game at the same time in a way similar to the Batman Zero bundle. The Batman Zero bundle is available in the Fortnite item shop right now and players can purchase it for 2100 V-Bucks only.