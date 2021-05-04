Fortnite's Star Wars 2021 celebration involved trolling fans with the Wake Rider skin

Everyone was excited for the Fortnite Star Wars 2021 celebration. However, Epic Games chose to release the Wake Rider skin instead of the immensely popular Fortnite Star Wars skins in the item shop.
Aligning itself with the popular quote from Star Wars, "May the force be with you," May 4th is observed as Star Wars day globally. The franchise saw daylight in 1977 and has been popular since. Thanks to its popularity, May 4th is informally celebrated as Star Wars day by the community.
Note: This article expresses the opinion of the writer.
Epic Games ends up trolling Fortnite fans on Star Wars day
Fans of both Fortnite and Star Wars expected May 4th, 2021 to be something similar to May 4th, 2020. Last year's Star Wars celebration saw the arrival of Kylo Ren skin and light sabers along with a few other popular skins.
The event was an instant hit and fans were overjoyed with the light sabers in the game. However, the Fortnite Star Wars 2021 celebrations were exactly the opposite. The light sabers were nowhere to be found, nor were the Jedi or the Siths anywhere in the game.
Instead, the community was greeted with the Wake Rider skin in the item shop, which didn't serve as compensation at all. This immediately sparked outrage within the community, with people expressing their displeasure at the Wake Rider skin. Epic Games, on the other hand, introduced the Fortnite Creative Mayhem Tournament, which has free prizes for people who sign up for it.
It's interesting to note that the days leading up to the Fortnite Star Wars 2021 celebration were quite interesting. The Fortnite 16.30 update arrived exactly a week ago, and based on the information that the data miners had brought forward, the Mando's Bounty LTM was unvaulted. It was believed that this LTM along with the Amban Sniper and the EC-11 Blaster will go live on May 4th. Sadly, the LTM and these weapons haven't gone live at the time of writing this article.
Given the popularity that Fortnite has globally, the community was expecting the Star Wars 2021 celebration to take place in the game. Even Google is observing this day with a special animation whenever someone searches for Star Wars day today.
Having said that, the Fortnite Star Wars 2021 celebration would have been something really exciting for the community. Knowing how Epic Games likes to troll their community at times, there's a high chance that the Fortnite Star Wars skin may arrive in the item shop in a few hours, but that's just speculation for now.