Fortnite v16.30 patch notes: Batcave POI, Unstable Bow, Neymar NPC, Spire Challenges, and more

The Fortnite 16.30 update has finally gone live, and it brings some really interesting developments in terms of the storyline. A new bow has made it to the game, along with new NPCs, map changes, and a range of new cosmetics.

While there are no official Fortnite patch notes, here's a quick summary of all the new items in the game after the Fortnite update v16.30.

Fortnite 16.30 update patch notes

Neymar NPC arrives in the Fortnite Battle Royale island

The Fortnite Neymar Jr. Challenges speak about Island Soccer players, as these new NPCs have finally made it to the island. They've all got quests associated with them.

All New NPC Quests pic.twitter.com/xcOLqYZCvJ — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 27, 2021

Unstable Bow arrives with a glitched look

Speaking of new exotics, a brand new bow, known as the "Unstable Bow," has made it to the island. This weapon will apparently transform into other bows with every shot.

The unstable bow transforms to these bows after each shot! (IN THIS ORDER) pic.twitter.com/HKngnPSRS3 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 27, 2021

Rebirth Raven is expected to sell this bow in exchange for gold. Initially, only the sound files were available, but now, the visual assets have finally been updated.

In all probability, the bow will be available as soon as the downtime ends after the Fortnite update today.

There's another legendary item added to the game with the Fortnite 16.30 update: Raz's Explosive Bow.

Players will probably be able to purchase it from Raz, or Raz may just turn hostile, and the only way that players will be able to acquire this bow is by taking out this NPC. Since there's a challenge associated with defeating Glyph master Raz, killing him may be the only way to get this bow.

There are a few new weapons, and the Mandalorian jetpack, that go live after the Fortnite update today.

Floor is Lava, Mando's Bounty, and Shockwave LTMs may return soon

Fortnite v16.30 sees the inception of some new and old LTMs. As per data miners, the Bodyguard, One Shot, and Mando's Bounty are some of the many LTMs that go live after the update today.

All LTMs planned to release in v16.30 via @HYPEX:



- Knockout: Air Raid Duos)

- Wild West Squads

- Ground Game Squads

- Sneaky Silencers Squads

- Solid Gold Squads

- Siphon Squads — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 27, 2021

Bodyguard & One Shot has been enabled. pic.twitter.com/UtCr89eEEJ — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 27, 2021

From Neymar Jr. to armored Jules, here is every new cosmetic addition with the Fortnite v16.30 update

There are many new skins and cosmetics that come to the game after the Fortnite v16.30 update. From a new Jules skin to Batman's Zero Wing glider, the cosmetics understandably match the Fortnite lore that's keeping players gripped in anticipation of what's coming next.

That's the Batman's Zero Wing Glider! pic.twitter.com/7GkohKKO9G — Sizzy - Fortnite Leaks (@SizzyLeaks) April 27, 2021

Manic receives a new variant in the Fortnite 16.30 update. There's an Armored Jules skin as well.

The Gia skin has two separate variants, with the mask and without it, taking the total number of skins to four after the Fortnite 16.30 update.

Players who already own the Manic skin will be gifted a new back bling after today's Fortnite update. However, the pickaxe has to be purchased separately from the item shop.

She also has a pickaxe but you have to buy it when its released! pic.twitter.com/MhOE8aZJIK — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 27, 2021

Fortnite Week 6 Spire Challenges go live with the v16.30 update

The final phase of the Spire Quests will release with the Fortnite 16.30 update. In these quests, players need to go all detective on Raz and find out what he's up to. The final quest in this series involves defeating Glyph master Raz.

The weekly legendary quests for the next four weeks have also arrived. Completing these quests will grant players a lot of XP.

🏆 Challenge Leaks | Week 7 Epic & Legendary Challenges! 🏆



What are your thoughts on these challenges, let me know in the replies! pic.twitter.com/F8S5qeNaq6 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 27, 2021

🏆 Challenge Leaks | Week 9 Epic & Legendary Challenges! 🏆



What are your thoughts on these challenges, let me know in the replies! pic.twitter.com/m7elYWBfA2 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 27, 2021

🏆 Challenge Leaks | Week 10 Epic & Legendary Challenges! 🏆



What are your thoughts on these challenges, let me know in the replies! pic.twitter.com/Q4s1dmuPQa — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 27, 2021

New loading screens

Three new loading screens have been spotted. One is exclusive to the Neymar Jr. challenges, while another is associated with the Demios skin that comes as a part of the Fortnite Crew pack in May. The third one is a part of the Knights of the Food Court bundle.

Batman's POI expected to emerge from under Flush Factory

Batman's Cave will probably be under Flush Factory! pic.twitter.com/I5FYN0Nfh0 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 27, 2021

Data miners believe that Batman's cave will be located somewhere below the Flush factory after the Fortnite update today. The Batcave may not go live right after the update because it hasn't happened in the comics yet, but this is the potential location once it goes live.

Fortnite leaks reveal all-new bundles added with the v16.30 update

Like every significant update, Fortnite v16.30 introduces a few new bundles as well. The new bundles are mainly based on food items and are pretty funny to look at.

Knights of the Food Court

Order your meal Medieval style and prepare for a legendary quest. pic.twitter.com/d5XqKMo8Mo — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 27, 2021

One of these bundles is known as the Knights of the Food Court, which is pretty in sync with the food theme.

The Banderitax and the Hamuppi's Locker Bundles are also finally here with the Fortnite 16.30 update.