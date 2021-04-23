Fortnite Batman Zero Point: All comic book code rewards, new Harley Quinn skin, and storyline changes

The Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics are finally here, and the storyline is starting to take shape. Although the first issue of the comics ends in somewhat of a cliffhanger, it does point towards a direction that the storyline in the game may be taking.

Apart from that, each of the six issues in the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comic book series will feature a code for a specific cosmetic reward in-game. The Harley Quinn DC Rebirth skin was the first of many rewards to come to Fortnite.

Note: The article contains spoilers, so reader discretion is advised.

The direction of the storyline after the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comic issue #1

The Fortnite Batman Zero Point comic starts on a mild note. The Caped Crusader is seen talking to Commissioner Gordon about the split in the sky. Batman asks Gordon to evacuate the people while he checks into the rift while the commissioner informs him about a few people running towards the split.

Batman swings his way over to the split to see Harley Quinn running towards it. He hears an annoyed Quinn grumble about the fact that others went into the rift, leaving her behind.

Batman engages her, but she refuses to tell him about the others who went in before her and jumps into the split.

A snippet from the comic (Image via Fortnite/DC Comics)

Batman sits to analyze the split, and while he does that, a dark shadow from behind kicks him into the split, sending the Caped Crusader tumbling into the world of Fortnite.

The Fortnite Batman Zero Point comic then shifts focus to the Fortnite island. Batman tries hard to figure out where he is and fights his way till he finds Catwoman.

Although he has no memory and has lost his ability to talk, a vague sense of familiarity washes over him when he sees Catwoman. Together, they fight off waves of enemies and stand tall, with the storm closing in on them.

The comic's end leaves a lot of questions (Image via Fortnite/DC Comics)

This is where the storyline of the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics stands as of now, and the story in the next issue will pick up from here.

When does the second issue of the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics go live?

Issue release dates (Image via Epic Games)

As per the schedule released by Epic Games, the second issue goes live on May 4th. The publisher is yet to inform the community about the cosmetics associated with the second issue of the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics.

All #Fortnite X Batman comic rewards updated



Issue #1 - Rebirth Harley Quinn

Issue #2 - Batman Zero Wing Glider

Issue #3 - Catwoman Pickaxe

Issue #4 - Deathstroke Glider pic.twitter.com/lOKQVdRrPK — VenomLeaks - Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) April 18, 2021

Data miners, on the other hand, have speculated about the upcoming cosmetics on Twitter. Although this is just speculation, Fortnite data miners have a history of being accurate.