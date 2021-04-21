Fortnite Batman comic book leak reveals an unreleased Battle Royale weapon

Despite being less of a leak and more an astute observation, the Fortnite community is buzzing with speculation that a new weapon might be seen on the battlefield. Rather, there is speculation that the weapon might be returning.

Featured on the cover of one of the Batman/Fortnite Zero Point comics - the first issue was released on April 20th, 2021 - one of Season 6's Raptor NPCs can be seen holding an unfamiliar weapon.

Users gathered in the Fortnite subreddit to widely speculate what the weapon's return could mean, while others had less exciting ideas.

Batman comic book leak reveals an unreleased Battle Royale weapon in Fortnite

Several Reddit users in the thread noted that this weapon is seen in Fortnite's Save the World mode. While this may be new to Battle Royale mode, it is not a distinct addition to Fortnite.

However, there has recently been a truly new weapon added to the game that players can gain after talking with Lara Croft. Grappling Bow made its in-game appearance just this week, offering yet another game-changing item for Fortnite's latest season.

The first new Exotic weapon of Season 6 is out now: the Grappler Bow!



To get this weapon, you'll need to negotiate with Lara Croft. She's located at Stealthy Stronghold and will give you the Grappler Bow for 500 Bars.



Now you're ready to fly!#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/ddduIfIGSr — Parallax | Fortnite Intel (@ParallaxLeaks) April 20, 2021

Advertisement

While the weapon held by the NPC may not be completely new, Fortnite developers are constantly adding exciting features to the game.

Batman/Fortnite Zero Point comic book creators are also routinely adding content to the plot of Fortnite Season 6 and material to the Item Shop. Players who secure a copy of each comic will receive an exclusive in-game item download code.

The first of these codes is the Rebirth Harley Quinn outfit. Should players manage to secure a copy of all of the comics and codes, they will get to add the Armored Batman Skin to their lockers.

While some items are exclusively available via download codes, a looper can expect to continue seeing new skins and items added to the Item Shop as their rotations continue.