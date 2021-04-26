Neymar Jr Fortnite Challenges: List of all cosmetic item challenges available in the game

As part of the secret skin in the game, fans need to complete the Neymar Jr Fortnite Challenges to unlock all the cosmetics associated with it. Neymar Jr is probably the first secret skin in the battle pass to come with 11 unique cosmetic items.
The Neymar Jr Fortnite Challenges go live on April 27th. The Fortnite 16.30 update will also go live tomorrow itself, so players can expect all the challenges to go live tomorrow.
List of all the Neymar Jr Fortnite Challenges
As mentioned before, every single one of these Neymar Jr Fortnite Challenges is associated with a unique cosmetic item in the game. The official Fortnite blog revealed all the Neymar Jr Fortnite quests. By the looks of it, they're pretty simple.
The Neymar Jr Fortnite quests are as follows:
#1 - Talk to an Island Soccer player
Players need to talk to soccer player NPCs that are scheduled to make their way to Fortnite island. This unlocks the soccer ball toy emote and the Neymar Jr banner.
#2 - Complete three quests from Island Soccer players
Players will have to acquire and complete three quests from the soccer player NPCs all over the island. Completing this mission will unlock the Neymar Jr-themed Matador loading screen.
#3 - Complete five quests from Island Soccer players
Players will have to acquire and complete five quests from the soccer player NPCs all over the island. Completing this mission will unlock the Neymar Jr outfit in Fortnite.
#4 - Drop-kick the soccer ball toy 500 meters as Neymar Jr
This one sounds slightly tricky because Fortnite doesn't really have any kicking mechanics yet. Either way, players will have to kick the soccer ball toy over a distance of 500 Fortnite meters to unlock the Joia back bling.
#5 - Score a goal with the soccer ball toy as Neymar Jr
This Neymar Jr Fortnite challenge is as simple as its gets. To complete this challenge, players will have to score a goal with the soccer ball toy while wearing the Neymar Jr skin. Completing this mission will earn players the Jaguar Strike Pickaxe.
#6 - Eliminate three opponents as Neymar Jr
This is probably one of the simplest challenges of them all. Players need to score three eliminations in the game as Neymar Jr. This unlocks the Shhh emote that helps players awaken Neymar Jr.'s primal form.
Other than these missions, players need to complete regular quests of Epic rarity that Neymar Jr offers in the quest log to unlock the remaining items in the set.
The items are as follows:
- I’m ready! Spray
- Stealth Shot Emoticon
- Hang Loose Celebration Emote
- Aerial Acrobat Glider
- Exhibition Style of the Neymar Jr Outfit, Jaguar Strike Pickaxe, and Aerial Acrobat Glider
Neymar Jr.'s exhibition-style outfit has a separate primal form associated with it as well, taking the outfit count to four for this season's secret skin.