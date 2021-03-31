Top 3 things in Fortnite Season 6 that make absolutely no sense

Fortnite Season 6 may be an interesting season for several reasons. However, just like others, this season has a few elements that make no sense.

Since the season has just started, it's too early to value judge. Epic Games might throw a few amazing curveballs at the community, kicking the story into overdrive.

Despite all of that, Fortnite Season 6 will continue to have a few elements that don't fit in with the season. This article highlights three things about the season that don't add up.

Top 3 things in Fortnite Season 6 that are plain absurd

#1 Neymar Jr

Neymar Jr is a top-rated soccer player. His reputation precedes him. He can handle his own in FPS games like Fortnite and Counter Strike. But his skin in the game is baffling.

Fans expected The Foundation to be the secret skin in Fortnite Season 6. But it turned out to be Neymar Jr.

The community is unsure how this soccer star fits into the game. This has been a point of contention since the release of the skin. The confusion will remain pending clarification from Epic Games about the plausible theory.

#2 Cars

The theme for Fortnite Season 6 is "Primal." As the name suggests, the season exudes a strong energy often used in tandem with wild animals or jungles during the early stages of natural evolution.

To match up with the theme, the developers added wild animals to the mix. The Raptors are the latest addition to Fortnite Season 6 as well. But modern vehicles are still part of the game. This is quite confusing as the mismatch is stark.

Although vehicles add to the game's mobility factor, it's absurd to see people using cars in a game with a primal theme.

Players can use these cars and boats to harvest mechanical parts. Another game called Far Cry Primal was also based on a similar theme but didn't have vehicles.

#3 Cuddle Fish

Normal floppers and Slurp Fish were fine. They give players health and shield bonuses. But having a fish that acts as a proximity charge is funnier than absurd.

The idea of getting a proximity charge is absolutely amazing because it makes players take a more tactical approach to the game.

But then again, making the Cuddle Fish behave like a proximity charge isn't something many would take seriously in Fortnite Season 6.