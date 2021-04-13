Fortnite Season 6 Spire Challenges (Part 2): Full list and how to complete them

Fortnite Season 6 has released the Spire challenges for Week 5. There are not that many challenges this week for the player. A fast way to accomplish every quest is to go directly to each location after hopping off the battlebus, complete the quest, and then start a new game.

All five Jonesy quests are not guaranteed to be completed in one go since the five Jonsey NPCs do not spawn in every round. It seems unfair, but that's what the players are dealing with right now. Following this guide will put players at an advantage and make these challenges as straightforward as possible for them. All players need is a few hours, and they'll be able to finish it.

More Fortnite Season 6 content: Horizon Zero Dawn's "Aloy" set to arrive in Fortnite Season 6

Here are all the Fortnite Season 6 challenges for Week 5

Play the Message at a Guardian Outpost Location

Image via HarryNinetyfour

For this challenge, players can pick any of the Guardian Outpost Locations and land to hear the message. The one chosen in this guide is located in the West of Weeping Woods. The circle of trees' center will have a large tower-like tree with the recording at its top.

Just drop to this location and interact with the transparent item in the center of the tower. Once interacted with, the message will play and players will finish the quest.

Advertisement

More Fortnite Season 6 content: SypherPK reveals the biggest problem with Fortnite Season 6

Talk To Slurp Jonesy

Image via HarryNinetyfour

Fortnite Season 6 Jonesy quests are incredibly easy. Players need only worry if Jonesy doesn't appear because often, the NPC they need is not immediately available. In this case, players need to start a new Fortnite game or finish the one they're playing.

Players can find the Slurp Jonesy on the North East side of Slurpy Swamp. Players can find this Jonesy inside the factory next to the water, on the second floor. This Jonesy is easy to see because he looks like a slug jug fell on him. Players need to talk to Jonesy to complete this part of the quest.

More Fortnite Season 6 content: Where to find Bunker Jonesy in Fortnite Season 6

Talk To Bunker Jonesy

Advertisement

Image via HarryNinetyfour

Players can find Bunker Jonesy at one of the eight locations shown below on this map.

Image via Fortnite Season 6

We will focus on the location where Bunker Jonesy is most commonly found. Southeast of Misty Meadows is a tiny island, and at the southern end of this island is a house close to the edge of the ocean. Inside or around the house, players can find Bunker Jonesy.

Trying to get to the first jonsie in the fortnite challenges is worse than trying to get to the girlfriend during covid 😂😂😩😩 — SBG_2019 (@scottb0984) April 13, 2021

Bunker Jonesy looks like a ghost mixed with a hologram. He is transparent and it looks like he's glitching out of the game already. Players need to talk to Jonesy to complete this part of the quest.

More Fortnite Season 6 content: Top 10 things to avoid in Fortnite Season 6

Talk to Castaway Jonesy

Advertisement

Image via HarryNinetyfour

Players can find this Jonesy North East of Steamy Stacks. Slightly past the waters of Chapter 2 island is a tiny and barely noticeable island. Players could go to Steam Stacks and swim to this island, but it's better to land on this island first.

Everybody and they momma is trying to get to Jonesy the First. I swear Fortnite gets a kick outta thinking of these impossible challenges. Only one person can kill him. Everybody get in an orderly line. This is gonna take forever! 🔥😠🔥#Fortnite — StarNite_47 (@CosmicStarBlend) April 13, 2021

This Jonesy is a play on the Cast Away movie starring Tom Hanks. He should be the only one on the tiny island, so players should have no problem finding him if he's there. Players need to talk to Jonesy to complete this part of the quest.

More Fortnite Season 6 content: Fortnite Primal War: How will Batman impact the storyline in Fo Season 6

Talk to Wreck Raider Jonesy

Image via HarryNinetyfour

Players can find this Jonesy in the northern part of Coral Castle. Inside the giant hole to the very north is a waterfall. This Jonesy is usually walking around the puddles or inside of one.

The Wreck Raider Jonesy is wearing a scuba outfit. The Wreck Raider Jonesy only needs to be spoken to, just like every other Jonesy.

Talk to Grill Sergeant Jonesy

Advertisement

Image via HarryNinetyfour

This Jonesy is east of Stealthy Stronghold and north of Pleasant Park. Players need to run until they are at the Western edge of the orange trees. Players can find Jonsey directly outside of the trees.

This Jonsey works for Durr Burger and has the outfit to match. Players can usually find this Jonsey out in the open because of the area where he is located. Players need to talk to Jonesy to complete this part of the quest.

Return and Duel Jonesy The First

Image via EverydayFN

Players can find Jonsey The First at the northwest part of Pleasant Park. Players should grab some weapons before moving on because talking to Jonesy The First will end up in a duel.

Advertisement

Players need to find a large red home in the northwest part of Pleasant Park to start this part. Inside, to the left, players need to speak to Jonsey. After dueling him, he will talk to the player one last time and the quest will end.

More Fortnite Season 6 content: Where are all the Jonesy NPCs located in Fortnite Season 6: All Jonesy locations

More Fortnite Season 6 content: Fortnite Season 6 leaks: Mythic weapons, Primal War, and Kevin The Cube