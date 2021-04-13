Where to find Bunker Jonesy in Fortnite Season 6

In Fortnite Season 6, the most complicated "Talking to Jonsey" challenge is finding Bunker Jonsey because he has trouble staying in one place.

Bunker Jonsey has a problem with staying in one place and this is incredibly bothersome because he can be found all over the map. Bunker Jonsey can be found in at least eight potential locations on the Fortnite Season 6 map. It is ideal if players dedicate their time to handling him first.

Given below is a map that has every possible Bunker Jonsey Location marked.

Image via Fortnite Season 6

Another issue with Bunker Jonsey is that sometimes these NPCs just don't show up. Some players say that some Jonsey NPCs won't spawn at all, and it takes a couple of tries. If that's the case, players may end up searching needlessly for an NPC who isn't present in the round.

It is more likely that players will find Bunker Jonsey if they drop on a location and then run around until they find him. If this is not possible before the storm ends, they can try again.

Fortnite Season 6's Bunker Jonsey is usually found at the southern end of the map

Bunker Jonsey is most commonly found at the southern end of Fortnite's Season 6 Island. The tiny island sits southeast of Misty Meadows. Situated at the very southern end of the island is a house close to the edge of the ocean. Inside or around the house, players can find Bunker Jonsey.

What is everyone’s Favorite Version AKA Snap Shot Of Jonsey? Here are mine!



1st Skin: Jonsey The First

2nd Skin: Bunker Jonsey

3rd Skin: Datk Jonsey

4th Skin: Relaxed Fit Jonsey pic.twitter.com/HJyE0aXdGO — Jellie (@JellieTheOG) April 8, 2021

Bunker Jonsey looks like a ghost mixed with a hologram. He is transparent and it looks like he's glitching out of the game already. Players need to talk to Jonsey to continue this quest.

I just like everything in that bundle

But they should have bring this back as it was in the bunker jonsey set pic.twitter.com/ybJrVFbrrJ — Vynxfx (@vynxfx) April 7, 2021

Bunker Jonsey has many options, but players just need to pick the "The Spire" dialog option to continue this quest. Once Bunker Jonsey finishes his little talk, the player has completed this part of the quest and may move on.

