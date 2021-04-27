The Fortnite v16.30 update is due in a few hours and it is all set to change the Primal-themed Season 6. Epic Games also announced on Twitter that v16.30 will bring Neymar Jr to the island.

The Fortnite v16.30 update is scheduled to come out at 4 AM ET. Players can expect that because of the Fortnite update today, the servers will be temporarily down. They can also expect that Season 6’s map is about to change in a big way with all the new inclusions.

New goals await. ⚽🥅



Update v16.30 is scheduled to release on April 27. Downtime will begin at approx. 4 AM ET (08:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/f8KdI4j51J — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 26, 2021

Epic teased the new Unstable Bow (Exotic rarity) in an official tweet. Data miners and fans believe it is going to be the much-anticipated Splinter Bow.

The official tweet also mentioned that Jonesy the First will become more important than ever with this upcoming update. He will take on Raz the Thief, introduced in the Primal-themed season.

Players can expect a new set of challenges involving these two iconic Fortnite characters to come to the game with the update v16.30.

In light of all the official announcements and leaks, this article will discuss all the changes players can expect with the Fortnite v16.30 update.

Fortnite v16.30 update early patch notes: New Unstable Bow, Neymar Jr Challenges, Jonesy vs Raz, and more

All Neymar Jr Challenges with the Rewards! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/fleCgGFKTi — Twea - Fortnite Leaks (@TweaBR) April 26, 2021

The Fortnite v16.30 update goes live on April 28th at 4 AM ET, and Neymar Jr’s arrival is the highlight of this update. Battle pass owners can grind the Neymar Jr Fortnite Challenges to get all of his unique cosmetics.

There is also a new Unstable Bow coming with Fortnite v16.30 update. From all the leaks gathered, it is going to be called the Splinter Bow in Season 6. However, only time will tell if this Unstable Bow is a different weapon altogether.

Since there's one bow getting added in tonight's update, I think it could most likely be the "Unstable Bow" that has been leaked for a few weeks.



- It's sold by Raven

- It has some Glitch effect in it, representing it's unstable.



Here's those Glitch sounds pic.twitter.com/yyWSruoMVS — Frenzy (@FrenzyLeaks) April 27, 2021

At the same time, loopers can expect a new set of quests to come with the Fortnite v16.30 update. Jonesy the First and Raz will be the central figures for all these upcoming challenges.

The two NPCs might fight each other in Season 6, as hinted by the publisher. Players can expect to see lore-related developments after these two are done fighting.

However, there is no official news about the Foundation Outfit, which is quite disheartening for fans.

v16.30 brings the heat:



👤 Help Jonesy The First take on Raz



🔀 Keep ‘em guessing with a new, unpredictable Exotic Bow



➕ Stay low, stay safe in a new LTM this weekend: The Floor Restores



🦴 Remaining Primal weapons, Makeshift weapons, & Bows added to Creative — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 26, 2021

Season 6 is well into its sixth week, and by now, fans expected to see The Foundation or any of the members of The Seven.

Although the publishers did not mention the latter, they hinted at Kevin the Cube coming back soon. This was teased in the first issue of the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comic book series.

Loopers can expect Epic to reveal more about Kevin the Cube, The Spire and Batman in the coming weeks. Issue #2 of the Fortnite Batman Zero Point series comes out on May 4th.

The official tweet thread also mentioned that some inventory changes are coming with the Fortnite v16.30 update.

Inventory improvements:



✅ You can now hold the Inventory button with a Craftable item in-hand to jump right to the Crafting tab and hit Accept. No more navigating menus in a gunfight!



✅ Inspecting an item will now show exact number values for stats like damage and fire rate. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 26, 2021

Players can now hold the Inventory button with a craftable item in hand. This will help them jump straight to the crafting tab to upgrade the weapon. Loopers will not be slowed down while navigating menus during a gunfight in Season 6.

Simultaneously, players can check the stats of items and weapons, like damage and fire rate. These were the two changes mentioned in the official thread.

According to their Trello board, Epic is launching fixes for a few bugs that were plaguing the game. These include “players receiving a quest from Jonesy the First” and the visual effects of the Storm circle.

This concludes the Fortnite v16.30 update early patch notes. Since Epic stopped releasing patch notes in Chapter 2, the community has had to depend on leaks, official tweets, and speculation.

The Fortnite v16.30 update for Chapter 2 Season 6 goes live at 4 AM (ET) on April 28th.