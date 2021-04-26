Justin Jefferson Griddy emote in Fortnite Season 6: Everything players need to know about the latest Icon Series

Epic Games recently announced that NFL star Justin Jefferson will be featured in Fortnite Season 6.

The publishers issued an official blog post ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft which mentions that Jefferson is joining Fortnite as the first NFL Icon Series bundle. The blog also highlights how players can celebrate the endzone dance immortalized by the Minnesota Vikings’ Jefferson.

According to @AdamSchefter (if he's not joking), Fortnite will be adding Jefferson’s Griddy dance to the game and here it is if you want to see it! pic.twitter.com/cT56Zm5bqg — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 26, 2021

The Fortnite Item Shop currently has Major Lazer's bundle, and all the other Icon Series emotes. With Jefferson in Fortnite, fans can now collect all the Icon Series cosmetics and complete the set before they are removed from the Item Shop.

The highlight of this recent announcement is undoubtedly Jefferson's first NFL Locker Bundle in Fortnite. Football fans can now enjoy playing Fortnite with their favorite standout rookie wide receiver's custom cosmetics.

Justin Jefferson Get Griddy emote, and Locker Bundle in Fortnite Season 6

From the endzone to the Island, @JJettas2 dances his way into the Icon Series with a new Emote and Locker Bundle coming to the Item Shop on April 28.



Get the game plan in our blog: https://t.co/qLzYh4gHwC pic.twitter.com/IdOcKk4nR3 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 26, 2021

Jefferson will be arriving in Fortnite Season 6 on April 28, 2021. Players will be able to purchase the Griddy emote from the Item Shop once it goes live. The emote is inspired by Allen Davies and has a long history with the NFL dances.

Jefferson is just one of the players who danced to the iconic track. In fact, several other NFL players like Tyreek Hill did the same and posted it on social media. The Griddy emote has become quite popular with college football players aspiring to make it big in the NFL.

Its timely arrival marks how Epic Games plans to hype up the Fortnite community before the 2021 NFL Draft.

Jefferson’s Griddy dance will be in the itemshop on the 28th! pic.twitter.com/Z8Gb78WDCO — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 26, 2021

Jefferson is also getting a unique Hit Man Locker Bundle, which makes him the first NFL player to have custom cosmetics in Fortnite. However, it is quite likely that the publishers plan to follow up with more collaborations from the NFL after the 2021 NFL Draft.

Justin Jefferson Hit Man Locker Bundle in Fortnite will consist of the following items:

Outfit: Hit Man Outfit

Hit Man Outfit Back Bling: Hit Me!

Hit Me! Emotes: Get Griddy & Signature Shuffle

Get Griddy & Signature Shuffle Pickaxe: Weathered Gold

Weathered Gold Wrap: Arcade Kid

Players can acquire all the unique Justin Jefferson NFL cosmetics from the Fortnite Item Shop after it reshuffles on April 28th.