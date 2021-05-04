Fortnite Creative Mayhem Tournament: How to sign-up and claim free Piranhas pickaxe and Golden flopper spray

Epic Games just announced a Creative Mayhem Tournament in Fortnite, and it looks really good. As part of this tournament, top scorers will be rewarded with the Pirhana pickaxes and the Golden Flopper in-game spray.

The Pirhana pickaxes go hand in hand with the Wake Rider skin that is currently in the Fortnite item shop. While the absence of any Star Wars skin in the Fortnite item shop has really surprised the community, the Fortnite Creative Mayhem Tournament has the potential to keep fans hooked.

How to participate in the Fortnite Creative Mayhem Tournament?

Login here https://t.co/h11lloIxs5 to get a free spray and play this map "1994-6642-9073" for 30 minutes to get wake rider's pickaxe! pic.twitter.com/QeWAuWQ8Ki — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 4, 2021

Participating in Fortnite Creative Mayhem is as easy as it looks. Players need to first head over to creativemayhem.fortnite.com and sign up for the tournament.

Players can win the Golden Flopper spray just by signing up for the Fortnite Creative Mayhem tournament. Once they've done that, they need to head over to the creative hub in Fortnite and enter the following code: "1994-6642-9073" and play for 30 minutes on this map.

Once players have successfully logged their 30 minutes on this map, they'll be rewarded with the Pirhana pickaxe in the game.

That's not all; players who are really good with death runs in Fortnite also get a chance to play with their favorite creators. Players need to enter their fastest times on the Fortnite Creative Mayhem map here.

Qualifying players will have a chance to participate in a special event alongside their favorite content creators in Fortnite on June 5th.

As per the information on the Fortnite blog, here's how players can participate in the event.

Players can follow these steps to participate in the Fortnite Creative Mayhem. Image via Epic Games

Players will be allowed to submit their entries from May 4th at 9 am ET to May 11 at 9 am ET. The results will be reviewed from May 12th to May 14th.

Qualifying entrants will be invited to participate in a special event alongside the creators they've selected. Once the participants are finalized for the Fortnite Creative Mayhem, eight content creators and their communities will battle it out to compete for a spot in the finals.

Here are all the prizes for the Creative Mayhem event, The Spray & Pickaxe can be earned without submitting a time [as mentioned before] pic.twitter.com/TZyyPXfouT — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 4, 2021

The dates for the qualifiers are as follows:

May 21 - 22: France, Poland, Germany, Italy

May 26 - 27: Russia, Middle East, Spain, North America

May 31 - June 1: South America, Brazil, Australia, Korea

Only one creator and their community will be able to emerge victorious and bag a prize of $264,000 in the Grand Finals on June 5th.