Fortnite Item Shop update for May 2021: List of new skins, outfits and more

The Fortnite item shop is a storehouse with a lot of interesting skins and cosmetics. Due to the rotatory nature of the shop, items keep coming and leaving the place. The Fortnite item shop resets daily, and the "Daily" section changes almost every day.

Skins are usually rotated in the daily section, whereas the skins in the featured section or newly introduced skins stay in the shop for a while.

Fortnite Item Shop update for May 2021

The second day of the new month sees a lot of interesting cosmetic choices in the Fortnite Item Shop. The Featured section in the Fortnite item shop includes the Scrapknight Jules skin and her pickaxe, alongside the Metal Masque bundle.

The Scrapknight Jules and the Metal Masque bundle can be found in the Featured section in the Fortnite item shop.

Apart from that, the Fanatic and Showdown skin, along with two baseball-themed skins, can also be seen in the Featured section of the Fortnite item shop.

Image via Epic Games.

The Daily section of the Fortnite item shop sees the return of the Shake It Up emote, along with the Onda Onda emote. Other than that, there are also two skins that are available in the daily section. The Heart-Stopper skin and the Arctica skin can be bought from the Fortnite item shop for 1200 V-Bucks each.

Other than these two sections, players can get their hands on the Justin Jefferson locker bundle in the Fortnite item shop as well. The locker bundle includes the Griddy emote along with the Hitman skin and its associated cosmetic accessories.

At the time of writing this article, there's a huge section featuring the Red vs Blue skins in the Fortnite item shop. Skins related to the Golden Week can also be found in the item shop.

The Cyber Infiltration pack and the Infiltration tools pack can still be found in the item shop.

Finally, the Cyber Infiltration pack is still in the Fortnite item shop, along with the Infiltration Tools pack. Players can also find the Last Laugh Bundle and the Bassasin's pack in the Fortnite item shop.

While the Cyber Infiltration pack and the Infiltration Tools pack can be purchased with V-Bucks, the Last Laugh Bundle and the Bassassins Challenge pack need to be purchased with real money.

The Fortnite item shop will reset in another eight hours and will probably see the introduction of some new cosmetics.