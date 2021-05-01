Fortnite Season 6 storyline: Jules vs. Midas, Jonesy vs. Raz and Tarana, Neymar's purpose and more details

Fortnite Season 6 recently received the v16.30 update and it came with some major narrative changes for Raz, Tarana and Agent Jonesy's character arcs. The storyline in Season 6 is heavily dependent on Agent Jonesy, but it seems that he is not the only protagonist.

Season 6 has several characters who might assist Agent Jonesy in his quest to save the Foundation from the Spire. At the same time, the primal-themed season has no real antagonists, which makes it difficult for fans to follow the narrative.

@TaborTimeYT could this mean that Jules is coming tonight. I mean Midas is swimming. Meowsicles surfs on shark. Midas calls Sos shark “gets” him. Jules saves him and they both get upgrades. Scrap knight Jules and Midas Rex — Infinity (@Infinit34448059) April 30, 2021

In a way, the map itself is the antagonist, as it keeps changing every season. Currently, almost half of the map has been taken over by the primal-biome. Players can expect to see the full map getting submerged with the upcoming v16.40 update.

On the other hand, Raz and Tarana are two characters who have similarities to The Spire in Fortnite Season 6. The publishers introduced a new set of quests where Jonesy the First squares off against Raz the Thief. These two characters serve their purpose as foil characters in the primal-themed season.

The Spire corrupts those who get too close and bends them towards darkness.



Has anyone seen Raz recently? pic.twitter.com/vf5TRqUwGC — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Jules the Mechanic, daughter of Midas, has returned to the Fortnite Island in Season 6. She is currently stationed at the north-eastern edge of Camp Cod. The primal-biome has not spread that far on the map yet, which means Camp Cod might be a potential base for Jules.

With all this information, this article will focus on the narrative direction of Fortnite Season 6.

Fortnite Season 6 storyline: Jules vs. Midas, Jonesy vs. Raz and Tarana, Neymar's purpose

The recent v16.30 update in Fortnite brought some new narrative changes for the plot of Season 6, with Raz and Tarana at the center of the story. This was followed up by a deleted Tweet from Epic Games, which featured Armored Jules, a new style edit for the character.

Fortnite had accidentally posted Armored Jules on Facebook earlier today.



Due to this, we might be able to see her set in the item shop soon! pic.twitter.com/9JmPiXlrm5 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 1, 2021

The Armored Jules outfit shown in the Tweet was a spitting image of the Midas Rex outfit from the Last Laugh Bundle. Players remarked in the post that this was more than a coincidence, as the Last Laugh Bundle featured Joker and Poison Ivy.

Considering that Batman is coming to the island soon, fans are now left to wonder if Midas too will return in the upcoming season. Jules's new style editing outfit might be a premonition of another device event in Fortnite Chapter 2. Unfortunately, players will have to wait for now and let time unfold the mysteries surrounding Raz and the others.

v16.30 brings the heat:



👤 Help Jonesy The First take on Raz



🔀 Keep ‘em guessing with a new, unpredictable Exotic Bow



➕ Stay low, stay safe in a new LTM this weekend: The Floor Restores



🦴 Remaining Primal weapons, Makeshift weapons, & Bows added to Creative — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 26, 2021

At the same time, the latest update came with a bunch of new challenges which involved Raz and Agent Jonesy. Their narrative arc is designed to fulfill a much greater purpose. Raz is also heavily linked to Kevin the Cube in Fortnite Season 6. This makes him somewhat knowledgeable about the Spire and the Zero Point itself.

Wow! It's been exactly 2 years since I uploaded my masterpiece "The Story of Kevin" 🥺

It's an edit of the Fortnite Storyline from Season 3 until Season 6!

This brings back good memories and thank you all for the support! ❤️https://t.co/CuqYBS4iBu pic.twitter.com/eWY1VIrZpB — jovanmunja (@jovanmunja) November 25, 2020

Raz currently has the Mythic Explosive Bow in Season 6. Players can expect that the plot in Season 6 will heavily focus on the battle between Raz and Agent Jonesy. Perhaps this will be the next big narrative shift that might include a search to save the Foundation.

Have you completed all the @neymarjr challenges?



Complete challenges and live it up with the Hang Loose Celebration Emote! pic.twitter.com/Eckbywfg4i — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 29, 2021

Additionally, the latest v16.30 update in Fortnite brought Neymar Jr. to the island with a bunch of cosmetics and in-game challenges. But what is his purpose in Season 6?

Neymar Jr. is the first sportsperson to have his skin included in Fortnite. He recently posted his reaction on social media while showing off some of his skills in Fortnite.

His arrival as an NPC hints at something bigger that will be revealed in the coming weeks. The storyline has progressed quite far in Season 6, and players can feel that a major narrative-shift will arrive with the Fortnite v16.40 update. For now, the best they can do is find hidden clues in the game, as only time will tell what changes lie ahead.