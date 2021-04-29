All mythic weapons in Fortnite Season 6: Where to find and mark them

Epic Games recently released the v16.30 update, which introduced a new set of challenges involving all mythic weapons in Fortnite Season 6.

Fortnite Season 6 is now in its seventh week, and a new set of Epic Quests were recently added in-game. One of these challenges requires players to find and mark all mythic weapons in Fortnite Season 6.

week 7 challenges leaks! (next tweets for all week 8,9,and 10) pic.twitter.com/yxwbnW8PaR — Lazy Leaks | Fortnite Leaks ✨ (@Lazyleaks_) April 27, 2021

While finding weapons of uncommon, rare, and epic rarity is easy, finding mythic weapons in Fortnite Season 6 is quite difficult. This is because most of the mythic weapons are entrusted with the Spire Assassin NPC in Season 6.

In order to acquire mythic weapons in Fortnite Season 6, players will have to fight and defeat the Spire Assassins.

This article will focus on how players can find and mark all the mythic weapons in Fortnite Season 6.

All mythic weapons in Fortnite Season 6

Raz's Explosive Bow got disabled from competitive playlists!

Via:@VastBlastt pic.twitter.com/GpVGnCPwUR — Jthefox101 | fortnite leaks & news (@jthefox101YT) April 27, 2021

After the v16.30 update, a new bow was added to the game and Raz the Thief currently has it. The new mythic weapon is called Raz's Explosive Bow, and it is located with the NPC at Colossal Crops.

Tip to kill Raz easily: when you start up Arena mode and get to The Spire, ONLY loot that area. Raz (from the video I am watching) will stop moving for some reason, and if you have a lot of stuff to shoot with, it will be easier to kill him. — The Foundation (@TheSeven2021) April 28, 2021

Players can get Raz's Explosive Bow (mythic) by defeating him at Colossal Crops. After defeating the NPC, players will have to mark the mythic weapon for a squadmate to pick it up.

One of the Week 7 challenges (Epic Quests) in Fortnite Season 6 requires players to find and mark weapons of different rarities. Players can find most of these weapons in ground loot or chest spawns. However, for mythic weapons in Fortnite Season 6, players will have to fight NPCs.

Loopers will be awarded 24,000 for completing this challenge by marking weapons of all rarities.

Before the v16.30 update, the Spire Assassin was used to carry the Mythic Recycler gun and the Mythic Primal Shotgun. However, both of these weapons were removed with subsequent updates.

ICYMI: The Mythic Primal Shotgun has been vaulted in exchange of the Mythic Recycler, the mythic is being kept by the Spire Assassin in The Spire.#FortnitePrimal pic.twitter.com/JwTFZXAdjV — Guaco - Fortnite Leaks (@GuacoLeaks) April 13, 2021

Currently, players can only defeat Raz and mark his mythic weapon to complete the Epic Quest. Defeating Raz is not easy, as the NPC changes positions swiftly during a fight. At the same time, players will have to use their builds to protect themselves from Raz's Explosive Bow. The best way to defeat Raz is to outnumber him in a fight.

Loopers are advised to watch their surroundings for any third-party ambush as several players are trying to complete this challenge. Since Raz's Explosive Bow is one of the few mythic weapons in Fortnite Season 6, it is highly sought after.