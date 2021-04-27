Fortnite stuck on 'checking for updates' after v16.30 update: Possible fixes and more

After the v16.30 patch was recently released, Fortnite has got stuck on the "checking for updates" screen. Nintendo Switch users worldwide have taken to Twitter to report this significant problem to the publishers.

The Fortnite v16.30 update was released a few hours ago, with some much-anticipated changes coming to the Primal-themed season. However, players cannot get into the game as the "You don't have permission to play Fortnite" option keeps popping up.

Free the primal self within by completing the Neymar Jr Quests — live now! (More info: https://t.co/E9x6q5Yggi)



And while you’re at it, try your hand at the newest Exotic: the unpredictable Unstable Bow. pic.twitter.com/D32ZAvgmOL — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 27, 2021

Data miners have also posted tweets regarding this matter. The problem has stopped players from entering the game, especially after Neymar Jr was added to the map.

Why is my fortnite account stuck on the checking for updates page, I play on the Nintendo switch!! Can anyone help please — james (@james38228705) April 27, 2021

Epic Games issued an official tweet about Fortnite being stuck on "checking for updates." This article will discuss the significant fix the publishers will soon give in light of this recent issue.

Fortnite stuck on "checking for updates": Nintendo Switch and numerous PC players cannot access the game after the v16.30 patch

We are investigating the login issues on Nintendo Switch, where players are stuck on "You do not have the permission to play Fortnite" message.



We will update you when the issue is resolved. pic.twitter.com/GStFRzWffB — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 27, 2021

The Fortnite v16.30 update went live at 4 AM ET on April 27th. Shortly after, the server downtime started, and data miners posted numerous leaks related to the new update.

However, once the downtime ended, several players were unable to get into the game as Fortnite got stuck on checking for updates. The "checking for updates" option keeps popping up with a blue screen, as reported by fans, players, and data miners.

Nintendo Switch players have taken to Twitter to notify the publishers about this issue.

Clearly, this is a significant problem as Neymar Jr, one of the most famous soccer stars on the planet, was recently added in-game. The players want to get in early and complete the Neymar Jr Challenge to acquire his outfit and cosmetics.

Epic responded to the situation on Twitter with an official post. The publisher mentioned that they are investigating login issues on Nintendo Switch.

"We are investigating the login issues on Nintendo Switch, where players are stuck on 'You do not have the permission to play Fortnite' message. We will update you when the issue is resolved."

Why is fortnite on switch stuck on checking for updates after I updated — Will(10days🥳🥳🥳) (@Mlgwilliam2017) April 27, 2021

My child is trying to play fortnite but it gets stuck on a blue screen that says fortnite and underneath says : checking for updates. My child has already performed the update previous — Fiona Jayne (@Fizzy2311) April 27, 2021

Players on Nintendo Switch are eager to play all the new quests and challenges added to Fortnite Season 6. Jonesy the First and Raz have a new set of Spire Quests, and battle pass owners can grind the Neymar Jr Challenges to get his outfit.

After this recent tweet from the publishers, Nintendo Switch players will be able to access the game as soon as the fix is downloaded. Hopefully, this fix from the developers will solve the Fortnite stuck on the "checking for updates" issue.