Fortnite Batman Zero Point: Where is the new Batshack POI located in Season 6?

The Fortnite v16.30 update is finally here, and it brought a slew of changes to the Primal-themed Season 6. Neymar Jr was recently added as an NPC, and Batman is coming soon as well.

• The Batshack

Location: The right of Slurpy Swamp pic.twitter.com/D6ssKp6X5F — Sweazyleaks™ (@Sweazyleaks) April 27, 2021

A new POI was recently added with the Fortnite v16.30 update, and it's called the Batshack. Rumors surrounding Batman's fabled Batcave and Gotham City surfaced on Twitter weeks before the latest update.

Simultaneously, there's speculation that a Batcave is coming to the game as well. As for the location, it is expected to arrive at the Flush Factory, but more will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Two new possible locations added in the files



- BatShack

- OroIsle

via:@FortTory — Jthefox101 | fortnite leaks & news (@jthefox101YT) April 27, 2021

In light of all these recent developments, this article will discuss Batman's arrival in Fortnite with all the information on hand from the v16.30 update and the comic books.

Fortnite Batman Zero Point: Where is the Batshack POI located in Season 6?

Unfamiliar world. No memory. Infinite battles. Join the Dark Knight in #BatmanFortnite: ZERO POINT, out now 🦇



Bonus @FortniteGame item code included with print issues, or with a paid subscription to #DCUniverseInfinite! https://t.co/zIGijmEcE7 pic.twitter.com/stIEjhp7pi — Batman (@DCBatman) April 20, 2021

The latest Fortnite v16.30 update has introduced a new area in the game. The location is south of Slurpy Swamp and is called the Batshack. It was first revealed on April 20th in the first issue of the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comic book series.

The second issue of the Fortnite Batman Zero Point is scheduled to come out on May 4th, 2021. According to recent leaks, the Batshack is going to be featured in the second issue as well. This comic book will reveal several POIs that players can expect to see in Fortnite. The only question being "when."

The third issue will come out on May 18th, and players can acquire the Armored Batman outfit by purchasing all six issues coming up in Fortnite. The last issue is scheduled to come out on July 6th, 2021.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is slated to conclude on June 8th. Fans can expect Batman to feature prominently in Fortnite Season 7.

This is Batman's first POI that has arrived in Season 6 with the Fortnite v16.30 update. Previous leaks revealed that Batman will bring the Batcave and Gotham City landmarks from the DC Universe. This was followed up by another leak that theorized that Wonder Woman and Robin will be coming to Fortnite.

Leaks surrounding the third edition of Fortnite Batman Zero Point revealed that Batman will be facing Snake Eyes from G.I Joe. This proves that Fortnite's multiverse will incorporate superheroes from different storylines and universes in Season 7.

With all this information, loopers can expect more locations like the Batshack to turn up in the coming weeks. As for Batman's arrival, players will have to wait for the official announcement from the publishers.

In the meantime, loopers can purchase the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comic book series and figure out more details about this epic collaboration.