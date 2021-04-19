Fortnite Anime Bundle: Pricing, Skin Styles, Cosmetic and other details

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 has brought with it some of the most exciting character skin releases in some time, including the recent anime bundle. Arguably one of the most exciting bundles to be featured in the Item Shop, the Cyber Infiltration Pack offers a lot to players.

Break down walls in both the real and the virtual world. Gear up for a waking battle against R.E.M. Corp.



Grab the Cyber Infiltration Pack inspired by @sunman41456659! pic.twitter.com/xWYxRCAVOO — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 9, 2021

Fortnite Anime Bundle: Everything you need to know before purchasing

The Cyber Infiltration Pack is Fortnite's latest anime bundle, featuring several skins and back blings for only 2,200 V-Bucks. Players who purchase this bundle will definitely get their money's worth as they can expect to add all of the following items to their lockers:

Chigusa Skin

Megumi Skin

Yuki Skin

Watchful Wabbit Back Bling

Guard Pup Back Bling

H4CK // P4CK Back Bling

Each of the skins featured within the anime bundle even has a backstory related to the R. E. M. Corp.

Chigusa is noted as being a "journalist turned vigilante sworn to liberate the world from R. E. M. Corp's virtual prison" in the description of the skin featured in the Item Shop.

Megumi and Yuki have also been given backstory details within the anime bundle. Megumi's description suggests she is an ex-security guard who turned against her employers and Yuki is noted as being the sweet-hacker-type.

Megumi, Featured in Fortnite Cyber Infiltration Pack {Image via Epic Games}

Advertisement

Yuki, Featrued in Fortnite Cyber Infiltration Pack {Image via Epic Games}

While the Cyber Infiltration Pack anime bundle itself does not feature any in-game pickaxes, there is an additional Infiltration Tools Pack available for a limited time within the Fortnite Item Shop for 1,200 V-Bucks.

Infiltration Tools Pack {Image via Epic Games}

Though what is commonly referred to as the "anime bundle" within the Item Shop brings a refreshingly new style to the battlefield, it will not be available for long. It has already been featured in the in-game shop for over a week and could be going out of rotation any day.

Loopers wanting to add either of these bundles to their lockers should do so quickly.