Fortnite: Who is the going to be the main villain in the primal-themed season 6

The latest Fortnite season is all about stabilizing Zero Point once and for all. However, in the nature of every storyline where something has to happen to save the world, players can assume the stabilization cannot happen without a fight. This begs the question of who the real villain might be in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

Who is the real villain in the primal Fortnite war?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 has had a bit of a plot developed, though not much. The season began in the Zero Crisis Story Cinematic with Jonesy deliberately going against the Imagined Order as he dove onto the battlefield amidst chaos.

Jonesy deliberately smashes his communication device after stating that he is going to The Seven.

Until this week, there has been no update to the storyline whatsoever. Fortnite players have just recently been challenged by Raz to complete a quest, involving wearing a Spire Assassin's disguise, which unlocks a message.

The voice that is heard coming from the device seems to belong to The Foundation, with only the word "Joneses" being decipherable. Loopers are now working towards talking to all of the Jones NPCs available on the Fortnite Season 6 map and wondering who the "big bad" of the current Season might be. Especially as several Jonses mention memory loss and being on an important or undercover message.

In seasons passed, the position of "the bad guy" has been filled by icons such as Galactus and Midas. While another icon, DC's very own Deathstroke, could possibly be the villain of this season with his recently announced presence in the Batman/Fortnite comic run, there is also a strong possibility that someone else might be evil after all.

Fortnite May have just admitted that Bunker Jonesy is actually Evil!! #Fortnite https://t.co/tYmIoXMMkx — ResiLience⚡️Fortnite News⚡️ (@ResiLienceFN) March 12, 2021

In considering that Fortnite players really do not know that much about Jonesy, or any of his variants, the drama that Agent Jones finds himself in is particularly interesting. The Foundation is after Jones' bosses and Agent Jones willingly offered them up, even though he took an oath.

Whatever this oath holds Agent Jones responsible for is unknown, though it leaves room for speculation that Agent Jonesy had his memory wiped just as the other Joneses have and has found himself on the wrong side of the fight. Or, it is also possible, that Agent Jones is well aware of everything that is going on and possibly a deliberate part of the chaos.

As the Primal Season continues to develop and more plot points are revealed, perhaps Agent Jones' innocence will be proven as well. Or perhaps Fortnite developers just want players to believe he is innocent.