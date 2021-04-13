The latest Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 update is full of new in-game features and exciting quests. Upon completing one specific quest, gamers are able to unlock a message providing clues to the continuously developing plot of the Season.

How to play the Spire's message at Guardians Outpost in Fortnite Season 6

One of the latest quests available to Fortnite players is the quest to play the Spire's message at a Guardian Outpost. Loopers should know that this quest is only available after players complete all of the previous Spire quests.

What mysteries does the Spire hold?



Start your journey by reading the message from Tarana. pic.twitter.com/8dBlPpcbYu — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 9, 2021

When players are ready to unlock this message, they simply need to plan on dropping by or near a smaller Spire location. Landing on top of a smaller Spire is ideal so that players can momentarily avoid the Spire Guardian.

Whether loopers want to travel to an outside Spire after looting, defeat the Spire Guardian and climb to the top, or simply plan to drop at the top of a smaller Spire, the next step is quite simple.

There will be a hologram at the top of the smaller Spire. Players simply need to interact with this hologram to hear the Spire's message. Though the message is a bit difficult to understand, one word is easy to make out: Jones.

With this message revealed, the Fortnite community is wondering what will happen next. The voice within the message sounds like The Foundation who was introduced in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Zero Point Crisis Cinematic. The Foundation was then trapped at the top of the Spire as he attempted to stabilize the Zero Point, leaving players to enter the battlefield after.

[#Fortnite Guide: Spire Quests Part 2]



Quests:

- Play the Spire Message (1)

- Talk to Joneses (5)

- Duel Jonesy the First (1)

- Return to Jonesy the First (1) pic.twitter.com/7nFWoTxvYr — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) April 13, 2021

After this quest is completed, Fortnite players will then need to talk to all of the NPC Joneses available on the map. Surely some answers will be provided from speaking to the Jonses, as well as even more messages to decode as the Season progresses.