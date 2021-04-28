Fortnite Season 6: How to get Justin Jefferson's Griddy emote in-game

Justin Jefferson, a football player currently with the Minnesota Vikings, is the first NFL player to receive his own traversal emote in Fortnite. He does the Griddy Dance every time he gets a touchdown and very soon, players will be able to do that in the game as well.

The Griddy Dance is an icon series traversal emote that will be available in Fortnite along with Justin Jefferson's own locker bundle, making the overall crossover a very interesting one.

How to get Justin Jefferson's Griddy emote in Fortnite

From the endzone to the Island, @JJettas2 dances his way into the Icon Series with a new Emote and Locker Bundle coming to the Item Shop on April 28.



The Griddy Dance traversal emote along with the Justin Jefferson locker bundle will be available in the Fortnite item shop on April 28th, 2021 around 8PM EST approximately. He becomes the second athlete to etch his name in the Fortnite universe, right after Neymar Jr., who happens to be the secret skin in this season's battle pass.

Apart from the Griddy Dance traversal emote in Fortnite, Epic Games has also included the Signature Shuffle emote in Justin Jefferson's locker bundle. The bundle includes the Hit Man skin, the Hit Me back bling, the Weathered Gold pickaxe and the Arcade Kid wrap.

Justin Jefferson's locker bundle is scheduled to go live on April 28th, as mentioned before, which happens to be a day before the NFL 2021 draft. These details were confirmed by Epic Games in their official blog post. They also went on to note that the Griddy dance wasn't created by Justin Jefferson. According to a blog post, Epic Games claimed that the Griddy emote was created by Allen "Griddy" Davis in 2017.

Since the Griddy emote is a traversal emote, players will be able to move while emoting. The emote also features the song Right Foot Creep by YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

From superheroes to athletes, every popular individual under the sun is starting to become a part of the Fortnite universe. Depending upon how the locker bundle performs, and how the crowd perceives Justin Jefferson in the coming few days, he may receive his own skin as well, just like Neymar Jr. did. And even if that doesn't happen, he'll still be immortalized in the Fortnite universe, thanks to the Griddy emote.