Neymar Jr. Fortnite Challenges: Full list of all challenges, free rewards, and other details

The release of the 16.30 update introduced a host of Neymar Jr. quests to Fortnite Season 6, which will allow players to claim a ton of in-game cosmetics.

Epic Games recently confirmed that the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass secret skin will feature Brazilian soccer star Neymar Jr. Additionally, the official reveal also confirmed four assorted unlockable styles for the Neymar Jr. outfit in Fortnite Season 6.

However, in order to collect each and every item that the Neymar Jr. bundle in Fortnite Season 6 has to offer, players will need to complete a plethora of in-game quests. Ranging from the Neymar Jr. quests in Fortnite Season 6's Battle Pass to the weekly epic quests, players will need to spend quite a bit of time on Fortnite to unlock every aspect of this new outfit in Fortnite.

This article features all the in-game cosmetics that were introduced along with all the Neymar Jr. quests in Fortnite Season 6.

Neymar Jr. quests in Fortnite Season 6

There are a total of 14 unique Neymar Jr. themed items in Fortnite Season 6 for players to unlock. However, before getting started with the items and the Neymar Jr. quests in Fortnite Season 6, it is extremely important for players to note that they can only claim these exclusive items if they have purchased the Seasonal Battle Pass.

Given that the Neymar Jr. bundle is exclusive Battle Pass content, purchasing a Seasonal Battle Pass is absolutely essential for claiming the soccer-themed bundle in Fortnite Season 6. Having said that, here's a list of all the items along with the Neymar Jr. quests in Fortnite Season 6 that players need to complete:

Talk to a Soccer character - Soccer Ball Emote Toy and a Neymar Jr. Banner;

Complete 3 quests from Soccer characters - Neymar Jr. themed Matador loading screen;

Complete 5 quests from Soccer characters - Neymar Jr. regular skin;

Drop Kick the Soccer Ball Emote Toy as Neymar Jr. for 500 meters - Joia Trophy back bling;

Score a goal with the Soccer Ball Emote Toy as Neymar Jr. - Jaguar Strike pickaxe;

Eliminate 3 enemies as Neymar Jr. - Shhh. emote that can trigger Neymar Jr.'s Primal Form in Fortnite;

Complete 45 Epic Quests in Fortnite Season 6 - I'm Ready! spray;

Complete 49 Epic Quests in Fortnite Season 6 - Stealth Shot emoticon;

Complete 52 Epic Quests in Fortnite Season 6 - Hang Loose Celebration emote;

Complete 56 Epic Quests in Fortnite Season 6 - Aerial Acrobat Glider; and

Unlock the Neymar Jr. outfit and complete 56 Epic Quests in Fortnite Season 6 - Exhibition Style Neymar Jr. skin, Jaguar Strike pickaxe, and Aerial Acrobat Glider

These are all the Neymar Jr. quests in Fortnite Season 6 that players can complete to claim their respective in-game cosmetics.