The Fortnite Star Wars Day "May the 4th be with you" event was supposed to return in Season 6. However, fans were left disappointed as Epic Games did not bring back the fan-favorite event in 2021.

After numerous leaks on social media, the community was absolutely sure that the Item Shop would bring Star Wars cosmetics to Fortnite Season 6. However, Epic Games revealed their plans on Twitter, and it did not include any of the Star Wars items or cosmetics.

This comes as a massive disappointment for loopers who are big-time Star Wars fans. The "May the 4th be with you" event has become a yearly tradition in the community and this is why fans are enraged to see no Fortnite Star Wars cosmetics in the recent update.

Imagine thinking it was going to be Star Wars :( — thømas (@thomas_pdf) May 4, 2021

The publishers did not upload any official blog like last year. This article will discuss how Epic Games has disappointed the community by not celebrating the "May the 4th be with you" Fortnite Star Wars event in 2021.

"May the 4th be with you": Fans enraged as Star Wars cosmetics fail to arrive after much hype and anticipation

EXACTLY. THEIR LOSS. NO ONE IS BUYING THAT SHITTY SKIN. You could argue, oh, how else would they release him, I SAY, NOT ON FUCKING STAR WARS DAY WHEN U HAVE STAR WARS SKINS IN YOUR OWN GAME — Itay Gobalak (@GobalakItay) May 4, 2021

Epic Games recently introduced a new Creative Mayhem event instead of celebrating the Fortnite Star Wars "May the 4th be with you" yearly occasion. This has enraged fans, data miners and casual players as they took to social media to voice their concerns.

The item shop resets in 13hours after shop reset, however for those who are asking: The Star Wars outfits aren't updated. Only Imperial Star Trooper is, the rest aren't.



You might expect them or not, nobody knows yet. Might just be Batman's Glider.#Fortnite #StarWars #PS4 pic.twitter.com/zSHvr6RZB9 — Lytrex (@Lytrex4) May 4, 2021

Happy #StarWarsDay to everyone! #MayThe4thBeWithYou all today.



What is your favourite Star Wars cosmetic inside of #Fortnite? Share it in the comments! 💬 pic.twitter.com/uDMbEcMgiw — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) May 4, 2021

Before the update, popular data miners took to Twitter to speculate on the Fortnite Star Wars items returning to the game in Season 6. However, this has now turned into an exasperated discussion, as fans are quite annoyed with these recent changes.

In 2020, the publishers brought back lightsabers to Fortnite for a limited time, which was quite revolutionary. The weapon became an instant fan favorite as it was readily available. Players were eagerly expecting to see lightsabers in the "May the 4th be with you" Fortnite Star Wars event.

These recent changes have received mixed opinions from the Fortnite community. While some are discussing the good aspects of the Creative Mayhem event, others are openly criticizing the publishers. The rampant criticism from fans justifies the fact that Star Wars is one of the most popular collaborations in Fortnite's history.

We still have tonight but I Doubt it — Joshyy (@hydra_ooop) May 4, 2021

Reminder: The Bassassin Pack will be gone when the next Item shop rotates out. #Fortnite — Twea - Fortnite Leaks (@TweaBR) May 4, 2021

Earlier, fans were expecting to see Travis Scott return to Fortnite, especially on his birthday. However, fans were left disappointed as Epic Games did not add his outfit to the Item Shop.

Why is every event they are redoing in chapter 2 gotta be a downgrade from its former event. Take a look at least years may the 4th, lightsabers, skins, and what did we get this time? — Itay Gobalak (@GobalakItay) May 4, 2021

While some suggest that the Fortnite Star Wars skin will return tonight, others remain skeptical as the "May the 4th be with you" was supposed to be a major event in Season 6.