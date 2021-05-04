Fortnite x Star Wars 2021: Lightsaber, Star Wars skins, and more likely to return in honor of Star Wars day

Fortnite data miners recently revealed on Twitter that loopers could expect Star Wars cosmetics returning in-game to celebrate “May the 4th”. Players are waiting in anticipation with hopes that “May the 4th be with them.”

The recent v16.30 update brought numerous Star Wars-related content in the game files. While players reported much-improved gameplay after the update, data miners revealed Star Wars cosmetic files added in the game files. The leaks spread across the Fortnite community as Star Wars Day neared.

Epic Games has popularized the game by collaborating with trending cultural giants such as Marvel, Travis Scott, the NFL and, of course, Star Wars. Season 6 saw the introduction of Neymar Jr as an NPC, and the publisher plans to introduce Batman in the game as well.

Fortnite has always found a way to surprise gamers by providing some fantastic cosmetics during events. Hence, fans are excited to see what May the 4th Fortnite stock holds for them.

Fortnite Season 6: Lightsabers and Star Wars cosmetics to return in honor of Star Wars Day

Epic celebrates Star Wars day in Fortnite every year on May 4th. Data miners recently took to Twitter to reveal some details related to Star Wars cosmetics coming in Season 6.

Ohhh I just remembered we MIGHT get new Star Wars skins tonight!! — Shiina (@RealShiina) May 3, 2021

All these collaboration events are extremely popular among gamers, as it allows them to get hold of exciting cosmetics and items.

The Star Wars cosmetics are expected to return to the shop in honor of Star Wars Day. The Star Wars weapon added a long time ago may also return for a limited time.

The Tactical Shotgun and the Infantry Rifle returned to the game yesterday. Therefore, the lightsaber may also be unvaulted as the event commences.

Loopers and data miners cannot contain their excitement, as they are eager to know what’s in store for them.

THE SHOP RESETS AGAIN IN 15 HOURS! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) May 3, 2021

Gamers will remember the first live event of Chapter 2 was a collaboration with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The event ran from December 14th, 2019, to January 7th, 2020, coinciding with Fortnite’s Winterfest event.

Cosmetics included the characters of Finn, Rey and Sith Trooper. Lightsabers became a part of Fortnite during the Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration. Back then, loopers could get Kylo Ren’s, Rey’s, Luke Skywalker’s, and Mace Windu’s lightsabers from special chests in the battle royale mode.

Season 6 did not disappoint gamers as Fortnite collaborated with Neymar Jr., while there was the rebirth of ravens from the Teen Titans and Tomb Raider. Hence, loopers can expect some unreleased Star Wars cosmetics might be revealed after the item shop update.

- Tomorrow is Star Wars day (May 4th)

- A new Star Wars show aires

- The Mando LTM returns tomorrow! — Shiina (@RealShiina) May 3, 2021

A previous leak indicated The Mandalorian would return to the shop. However, fans will have to wait and see who else accompanies him to Fortnite Season 6.