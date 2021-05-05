Batman in Fortnite Season 6: Batshack's location, how to visit, and more details

Fans wondering about Batman's entry in Fortnite should note that the Caped Crusader is finally in the game. Although he isn't an NPC, the Batman Zero bundle is available in the Item Shop.

Other than that, the Batshack is also in the game. Batman has set up his own lair on the island and will be operating from there. The Batcave is located close to Slurpy Swamps.

How to visit the Batshack in Fortnite Season 6

Location: The right of Slurpy Swamp pic.twitter.com/D6ssKp6X5F — SweazyLeaks™ (@Sweazyleaks) April 27, 2021

There have been rumors of the Batcave being added to the game. However, Fortnite players received the Batshack instead. Despite being a downgrade from the spectacular cave with the computer, the shack serves its purpose.

The BatShack!

I love that they added this in this update!

10/10 for the 16.30 update just for this! pic.twitter.com/sc7oF7ZDxg — Jake The Tax (@JakeTheTax) April 27, 2021

The shack has been the talk of the town since it was first released. The POI arrived in-game with the 16.30 update but grabbed the interest of fans right away. The Batshack has a small computer, a chalkboard, and a few slurp barrels from the looks of it.

This gives us a look at what Weeping woods will look like in Season 7!



It looks like the primal areas will be fading away, leaving the bridge that used to be above that river. And I assume that the building in the background is his new upgraded ’Batshack.’ pic.twitter.com/OS2aTT9Kdk — Darkest EIement (@DarkestEIement) April 29, 2021

Since the Batman Zero Point storyline will continue well into Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, fans speculate that there will be an upgraded Batshack in the new season.

How to get the Batman Zero Point skin in Fortnite Season 6?

The Batman Zero Point skin can be acquired individually for 1500 V-Bucks. Fans can get their hands on the entire Batman Zero bundle for 2100 V-Bucks as well. The bundle includes the Batman Zero Point skin, the Zero Wing glider, a pickaxe, back bling, and a loading screen.

The Batman Zero Point skin is finally available in Fortnite. Image via Epic Games

This isn't the Armored Batman skin. That will, in all probability, be an editing style for the Batman Zero Point skin and will be given to players who redeemed all six codes from the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics. The second issue is out now, and it contains the code for the Zero Wing glider.

Despite losing his memory, Batman is as menacing as ever in Fortnite. The trailer leading up to his reveal in the game does the Dark Knight justice.