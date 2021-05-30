Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Leaks: Alien Abduction, Map Changes & Season 7 Victory Umbrella 

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks have recently surfaced, as data miners have successfully extracted significant information from in-game files.

Currently, gamers are busy grinding XP and ranking up the tiers before the season ends. However, these leaks have kept them hooked to the game, and they are eager to learn more about the upcoming season as well.

Season 7 has to be themed around Aliens, right? pic.twitter.com/hGbKA0eHSJ — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) May 25, 2021

YouTuber and Fortnite streamer TheCampingRusher recently came up with a video that speaks about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks. This article will discuss the leaks and let gamers know what to expect in the upcoming season.

TheCampingRusher's Fortnite chapter 2 season 7 leaks compiled

One of the most significant debates that is doing the rounds is about the theme of Fortnite Season 7. Loopers and data miners expected that battle royale would have a Medieval theme.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks have revealed that an Alien theme will be coming in the game. Data miners have also leaked several in-game files that mention the inclusion of UFOs and Aliens.

Several Alien-themed posters related to some new quests were added within today’s update. This could possibly be teasing Season 7’s theme!



👍 or 👎? pic.twitter.com/36q3q3TQe6 — Fortnite News (@Guille_GAG) May 25, 2021

It was leaked that UFOs will spawn in Fortnite in Season 7. Recently, it was revealed that the spawn chance has been reduced considerably and the scope to encounter a UFO will increase as the season proceeds.

It was also revealed that UFOs will abduct loopers and teleport them to random points in the map.

UFO Alien Abduction Info | #Fortnite



-Will be able to abduct up to 8 players.

-Are able to carry a max of 20 players at once.

-Upon being abducted, your health & shield will be restored.

-Upon identifying a target, a 3sec warning will appear & it takes 2 secs to abduct a player pic.twitter.com/qlZSMro18R — Parallax | 🛸 Intel (@ParallaxLeaks) May 26, 2021

Several loopers and Fortnite streamers have revealed that they have received a creepy postcard via mail. These postcards have a phone number that speaks about Aliens and UFOs.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks suggested that the message changes every time the number is dialed. TheCampingRusher reveals two new audios that he has stumbled across of late.

The YouTuber stated that the spectogram image of these audio files revealed two images. One of the images is of a Kangaroo. The other image, unfortunately, hasn't been decrypted.

Kangaroo in Fortnite Season 7!!!🦘🦘 pic.twitter.com/E9Ui80eiUr — FortniteLeaks (@FortniteLeaks22) May 29, 2021

TheCampingRusher is confident that the Kangaroos will be coming to Fortnite. Foreshadow Quest audio also revealed the mention of Kangaroos. Loopers can interact with one of the CB Radios to hear the conversation between Mari and Turk.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks also suggest that the upcoming season's victory umbrella will be designed to highlight the Alien theme.

TheCampingRusher believes that the top of the umbrella will be designed in the shape of a UFO. It is just speculation, as the data miners are yet to reveal the actual details.

Speculated Season 7 Victory Umbrella (Image via YouTube/ TheCampingRusher)

Since Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks revealed that Kangaroos will be part of the game. it is anticipated that Fortnite maps will also undergo significant changes. A section of the map will probably reflect the Australian wildernesses.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks have revealed significant details regarding the game that gamers will see after this season gets over. The new leaks have hyped up loopers, and they are eagerly waiting for Fortnite Season 7.