Fortnite Wild Week 4 would even make Midas jealous

Epic Games just released an official blog post for Fortnite Wild Week 4. It's not quite what the players would aspect, but it would make Midas himself jealous. Starting today, until the end of Fortnite Season 6, most items and services which players can buy from NPCs with gold bars are 50% off.

Yes, everything is 50% off. From buying mythic weapons, prop disguises, and perhaps even upgrading weapons. Epic Games is offering a flat 50% off for all gold bar-related translations.

Something strange is on the horizon and gold prices are reduced across the board. Your cache of Bars will be reset next season, spend them while you can!



The Bargain Bin Wild Week is live now.



More info: https://t.co/ERXZlwnnZn — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 3, 2021

Fortnite Wild Week 4 gives players the perfect excuse to spend those gold bars, as everything is at a discount. Either way, gold bars will not carry over to the new season, so spending them would be the best idea. Players can go crazy and buy items that would otherwise be too expensive to buy.

In any case, with Fortnite Season 7 just around the corner, this might be the last time certain mythic weapons will be out in the open. Given how many items are vaulted at the start of a new season, many mythic weapons may be vaulted. So try them out in Fortnite Wild Week 4 before it's too late.

What else can players do during Fortnite wild week 4?

In addition to heavy discounts on items during Fortnite Wild Week 4, players can also spend gold bars to earn experience points in-game. For the Fortnite Week 12 Legendary Challenge, players need to spend a whopping 6000 gold bars in-game.

Now, while this does seem like a lot of gold bars to spend, given that there is no carryover to the new season, it makes no sense to hold back. Players will also receive 133,000 experience points for completing this quest.

With Fortnite Season 6 coming to an end, this is the last week to make the most of everything. So go out there and spend some gold bars, buy the items that were too expensive to try out otherwise. Make the last few days of this current season as memorable as possible.

We officially have one week left of #Fortnite season 6 with the next season starting on June 8th 🛸



Make sure to finish off all your challenges to unlock your rewards and remember to spend those gold bars as they reset next season



🔗 https://t.co/VOL8mrdOMi pic.twitter.com/aDuoOHBgix — JayKey 👑 (@JayKeyFN) June 1, 2021

