Fortnite Wild Week 4 is a tribute to Gold, reveals leaks 

Fortnite introduced a special week-long challenge termed as the Wild Week. There were three Fortnite Wild Weeks previously dedicated to fire, water, and air. Fortnite Wild Week 4 is expected to go live on June 3rd, and leaks suggest that it's associated with gold.

As mentioned before, Fortnite Wild Weeks are associated with a legendary challenge. Players can complete these legendary challenges and earn themselves a ton of XP in the game.

Leaks suggest that the Fortnite Wild Week 4 will be associated with gold

Next Wild Week & Legendary Challenge (June 3rd) are all about gold and there's even a custom lobby for it and the legendary challenge icon is Oriela, so we might see her Bundle release around that date.. Her skin price alone is 1.5k vbucks! pic.twitter.com/dH3UrEkT46 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 27, 2021

Popular Fortnite dataminer Hypex believes that the Fortnite Wild Week 4 will be associated with gold. It's understandable because the previous three Wild Weeks were associated with the three primary elements according to alchemy. It was understood that the fourth Wild Week will be associated with earth since the three other elements were already covered.

Given that Fortnite Wild Week 4 will be associated with gold, it can be assumed that players will either have to spend a lot of gold bars in order to complete the challenge, or they'll have to earn a lot of gold bars.

There are a lot of NPCs on the island that facilitate both, so completing the legendary challenge in Fortnite Wild Week 4 shouldn't be a problem.

Orelia's Pickaxe is called "Tribute's Flail", This was discovered due to Epic disabling it in competitive with other pickaxes that use the Mjölnir animation.



Pickaxe ID [useless because you can't preview it on console] - pickaxe_id_577_thegoldenskeletonfemale1h



/1 pic.twitter.com/AVsmNHIgAz — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 27, 2021

That being said, Hypex also believes that the Orelia Fortnite skin bundle will also go live along with Wild Week 4. She's one of the latest NPCs to join the island and guards a legendary Scar that turns the first character to pick it up into gold.

Players can steal or purchase the legendary Scar while wearing the Lara Croft outfit and earn the gold Lara Croft Fortnite skin. Additionally, doing this will help players unlock the gold Lara Croft Fortnite skin permanently.

There is speculation that the Orelia skin alone would be priced at around 1,500 V-Bucks. It can also be expected that the total bundle will be priced at 2,500 V-Bucks and above. While this is an estimate for now, the actual price will be available once the bundle goes live in the Fortnite item shop.