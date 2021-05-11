How to get the Gold Lara Croft skin in Fortnite

A while back, rumors and leaks began appearing on social media regarding the possibility of a Gold Lara Croft skin in Fortnite. And they have turned out to be 100% accurate.

Players who own the battle pass and are not afraid of respawning after being downed by opponents should make their way to the tiny island that has popped up south of the Flushed Factory in-game.

You can now unlock Golden Lara Croft by going to Female Oro's island and collecting "her" golden scar! pic.twitter.com/CoBxCDVOjJ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 11, 2021

While the process to unlock the Gold Lara Croft skin in Fortnite is relatively easy, it may become impossible to get the skin for a while due to the massive rush of players. However, since there is no end event date, players should risk it and head to the small island to get the skin as soon as possible.

Unlock the Gold Lara Croft skin in Fortnite by visiting this island (Image via Fortnite.gg)

Obtaining the Gold Lara Croft skin in Fortnite

Right off the bat, getting the skin will depend on timing, skill, and a lot of luck. Depending on which direction the battle bus is headed, some drops may be easier and allow players to reach the island quickly.

I look forward to seeing everyone fly to this island again! 👀*flashbacks vietnam* pic.twitter.com/b4mZ4UgDWT — Rey - Fortnite Leaks & News (@Rey_Fortnite) May 11, 2021

The small island will undoubtedly be swarming with other players, and combat will not really be avoidable given the circumstances. As mentioned before, players will probably have to take multiple cracks at it before getting the Gold Lara Croft skin in Fortnite.

So, to begin with, they will need the battle pass, without which the skin will not get unlocked. Players will also need to unlock the Lara Croft skin to get the golden variant.

i used classic and it worked, i'm pretty sure you just have to be wearing any version of her — jen (@makunijiiro) May 11, 2021

According to most players, any Lara Croft skin style will work, but the classic style is the best way to go. Once on the island, only the first player to pick up the weapon while wearing the Lara Croft skin will unlock the Gold Lara Croft skin in Fortnite.

The video was cut perfectly lmao — Dynamxx (@Dynamxx) May 11, 2021

Downing opponents and taking the weapon will not unlock the skin. Players will need to pick it up from the spawn point for it to work.

Readers can watch the video here for a detailed guide:

