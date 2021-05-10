Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 9 Challenges Leaked: Full list of Epic and Legendary challenges

Chapter 2 Season 6 of Fortnite has been a massive hit so far. The title was challenged in terms of its competitive ability on numerous occasions. Epic Games responded by introducing Season 6, offering new weapons, POIs, NPCs and the arrival of characters like Batman and Harley Quinn.

In addition, the weekly challenges in the 100-man battle royale have also been tremendous. As expected, the epic and legendary challenges for Week 9 won't fail to meet the expectations set by their predecessors. The challenges have been leaked and while they offer magnificent rewards, they also test the players' skill and patience.

The return on this investment is manifold as completing these challenges allows the players to earn XP and level up their Battle Pass, also allowing them to earn cosmetics and skins.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 9 Legendary Quest

The Legendary Quest in Fortnite requires players to catch 250 fish to receive a hefty amount of XP. The Legendary Quest is divided in five stages (50,100, 150, 200, 250). While the first stage grants 35,000 XP, stages 2-5 give out 24,500 XP each.

(Image via Sen Gaming)

It is important to note that the aforementioned is a team challenge and can be completed in Team Rumble. Even though several locations on the Fortnite map contain fish, completing the challenge in Craggy Cliff is easier as there are numerous fishing rods and fishing poles.

Epic quests for Week 9 in Fortnite

The following is a list of Epic quests that will go live on May 13:

Get Intel on Wildlife from Bushranger, Tarana, Rex, Cluck, or Grill Sergeant (0/1) – 24000 XP

Hunt a Boar (0/1) – 24000 XP

Spend 7 seconds within 7 meters of a fleeing chicken (0/1) – 24000 XP

Gain Health in the Storm (0/1) – 24000 XP

Shockwave grenade yourself while in the storm (0/1) – 24000 XP

Survive storm phases (0/10) – 24000 XP

Build in the Storm (0/10) – 24000 XP

Players need to interact with the mentioned NPCs to complete this challenge. The following is a list of the NPCs the players need to interact with and the locations where they can be found:

Cluck – Primal Pond (east of Weeping Woods)

Bushranger – Pleasant Park (trees to the west)

Tarana – Boney Burbs (shack on the north side)

Rex – Dusted Depot (east of The Spire)

Grill Sergeant – Durrr Burger Food Truck (east of Stealthy Stronghold)

(Image via Fortniteintel)

The ideal spot to hunt a boar is Colossal Crops. Considering the quest will go live in a couple of days, a lot of players might head to the mentioned location in order to complete the challenge. The players need to land on the location, find a weapon and look for a boar while also competing with other players.

To complete the Chicken Challenge, players need to hit the chicken with their pickaxe. The chicken will try to flee, and the players will need to follow it for 7 seconds. The primal locations on the map have the most amount of chickens.

(Image via Fortnitewiki)

While Fortnite players need to gain health inside the storm, the actual amount remains unknown. Players can simply carry healing items inside the storm to complete this challenge. However, it can get pretty tricky to complete this one in the later stages of the game.

We've reached week 9 of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, meaning that Season 7 isn't that far away. Over the last couple of years, Fortnite Island has been full of unsolved mysteries. Who knows, all the mysteries could come to an end with the culmination of Season 6