Fortnite Snakes and Stones challenges: How to claim 1500 V-Bucks for free

The Fortnite Snakes and Stones challenges have been added to Fortnite Season 6, and players will be able to complete them to obtain some V-Bucks.

After completing the challenges, players will be able to earn a total of 1,500 V-Bucks.

The bundle also comes along with cosmetics, such as the Lyra Outfit and Stone Jonesy, as well as something that looks like stone snakes, which could probably be a harvesting tool.

However, players will have to work a bit before unlocking these stone-cold rewards in Fortnite Season 6.

How to complete Fortnite Snakes and Stones challenges

Just like most challenges in Fortnite, players will have to really sweat it out to complete it and earn V-Bucks as rewards.

The Fortnite Snakes and Stones challenges come in five parts, with increasing rewards for each completed one.

The quests and rewards are as follows:

Complete Uncommon or Rarer Quests x 8 for 100 V-Bucks as a reward

Complete Uncommon or Rarer Quests x 12 for 200 V-Bucks as a reward

Complete Uncommon or Rarer Quests x 18 for 300 V-Bucks as a reward

Complete Uncommon or Rarer Quests x 24 for 400 V-Bucks as a reward

Complete Uncommon or Rarer Quests x 30 for 500 V-Bucks as a reward

Upon completing the target amount of quests, players will receive 1,500 V-Bucks as a reward. While this may seem difficult, Week 9 challenges will also be going live soon, and players can do them to earn not only experience points but even progress towards completing the Fortnite Snakes and Stones challenges.

Week 9 challenges players can do to complete the "Fortnite Snakes and Stones challenges"

Listed below are a few Epic challenges that players can complete to get experience points and progress towards completing the Snakes & Stones Quests:

Get Intel on Wildlife from Bushranger, Tarana, Rex, Cluck, or Grill Sergeant (0/1) – 24,000 XP

Hunt a Boar (0/1) – 24,000 XP

Spend 7 seconds within 7 meters of a fleeing chicken (0/1) – 24,000 XP

Gain Health in the Storm (0/1) – 24,000 XP

Shockwave grenade yourself while in the storm (0/1) – 24,000 XP

Survive storm phases (0/10) – 24,000 XP

Build in the Storm (0/10) – 24,000 XP

