Fortnite Downtime (11th May): Update size, V16.40 leaks and more

The Fortnite 16.40 update is just around the corner, and many players are now wondering about the duration of the Fortnite downtime.

From the looks of it, this update may not be a big one, but it will bring new content to the game.

From whatever Fortnite has tweeted on its status page, there will be a new weapon and a new character added to the game with today's update.

How long will the Fortnite downtime last?

Your offering will be applAUded.



The v16.40 game update is scheduled for release on May 11. Downtime will begin at approx. 4 AM ET (08:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/26rvdzbnME — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) May 10, 2021

It's really difficult to say how long this Fortnite downtime will last. This depends upon the size of the update.

Having said that, the downtime shouldn't exceed two hours. Epic Games would have notified the community if that were the case.

We're beginning to disable services in preparation for v16.40. If you're currently in a session, you can continue to play until downtime starts at approx. 4 AM ET (08:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/vi2evGgmME — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) May 11, 2021

The Fortnite downtime commenced at 4 AM ET (8 AM UTC) today. At the time of writing, the downtime for the Fortnite update has already begun.

Downtime for v16.40 has begun. We’ll let you all know when downtime has ended and services are back up. pic.twitter.com/B2BOA0dQOl — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) May 11, 2021

What is the size of the Fortnite update?

Pay homage or perish... tomorrow, you decide. pic.twitter.com/EaLCHWUH54 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 10, 2021

The size of the Fortnite 16.40 update will vary from platform to platform. It's really difficult to determine the size of the update without knowing the exact amount of content that the developers plan to introduce into the game.

Any information regarding the size will be available once the Fortnite update is live.

v16.40 pays tribute:



🔫 Line ‘em up and knock ‘em down with the Exotic Marksman Six Shooter



🏄‍♀️ New summer-themed additions in Creative



🐠 Catch a win in the next Wild Week starting May 13 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) May 10, 2021

Some new content is expected to arrive in the game with today's update, as mentioned in the tweets on the official Fortnite Twitter handles.

The Female Oro skin as well as the Marksman Six Shooter Exotic weapon are set to make their way into the game.

🔒 As part of this update, we’ll be vaulting the Exotic shotgun The Dub — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) May 10, 2021

Additionally, the Dub will be vaulted after the Fortnite 16.40 update, much to the disappointment of the community.

Today's update will also set the stage for the next Wild Week in the game. The upcoming Wild Week is expected to be related to fish, as indicated by the emoji in Fortnite's official tweet.