Fortnite Leaks (Season 6): Jules' secret, Dark Souls Easter eggs, Female Oro skin, and more

It has been several weeks since the release of Chapter 2 Season 6 in Fortnite and fans have discovered a bunch of leaks and Easter eggs.

Ranging from Batman Zero's utility belt to the mysterious radio transmissions in the drivable vehicles, there are a lot of Easter eggs and leaks for players to run into.

Most of these Easter eggs were introduced in Season 6 and it is likely that some of them might play an integral role in the future of Fortnite's storyline.

However, until and unless Epic Games confirms the legitimacy of these leaks and Easter eggs, it is extremely difficult to determine at which point these leaks might turn up in Fortnite.

So when ⁦@FortTory⁩ was talking about this “Oroisle” I just wanted to show it to y’all up close pic.twitter.com/VR83G2dDiE — UrBoiGersson (@BonelGersson) April 28, 2021

Dark Souls, Jules, and Female Oro leaks in Fortnite Season 6

Based on the various leaks that have surfaced online, developers are working on a Female Oro outfit for Fortnite. To further fuel this claim, the unnamed island that was recently introduced on the map has also been named Oro Isle in the game files.

So this is called “OroIsle” in the files.



Will we get to see a return of Oro in the Fortnite Lore? pic.twitter.com/AFyaYoE7Gz — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) April 27, 2021

There is a female Oro skin in the works, She only has a backbling file for now and its been there since at least last update, hopefully it's not scrapped.. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 27, 2021

With these factors combined, it seems that the female Oro NPC could soon be introduced on the new Oro Isle POI.

For Dark Souls fans, apart from the original "Praise the Sun" reference during the Fortnite Season 6 cinematic opening, the upcoming Foodnite Bundle's loading screen is a direct reference to Namco Bandai Games' iconic RPG title.

Although Epic Games has made no revelations about a possible collaboration with Dark Souls, the developers are continuously presenting Easter eggs for the same in Fortnite.

Moving on to arguably the biggest revelation in Chapter 2 Season 6 of Fortnite, Jules, the daughter of Midas, recently received a new in-game skin. The Scrapknight Jules outfit features a back bling with the symbol of the Imagined Order (IO), suggesting that she was a part of the organization.

I got Scrapknight Jules with @MycalGaming's code! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/0c9qvgnRev — aw-fridge Fortnite (sad that i cant get toon cat) (@awfridgeFN) May 2, 2021

This comes as a massive shock to many players as Fortnite's lore has previously made it clear that Midas was always against the IO. However, the impact of Jules' involvement with the IO on Fortnite's lore can only be further uncovered as Epic Games reveals more about Jules, Midas, Oro, and the IO.