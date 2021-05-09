Fortnite Season 6: How to get the free Eggsplosive Cluck Skin, glider, and back bling

The Cluck outfit introduced in Fortnite Season 6 at tier 61 of the seasonal Battle Pass features a unique "Eggsplosive" style that players can now unlock.

Considering the popularity of the Cluck skin in Fortnite Season 6, it is safe to say that most players would like to unlock the alternate Eggsplosive style for the Battle Pass-exclusive outfit. In order to unlock the alternate style, players will need to complete 65 epic quests in Fortnite Season 6.

Fortunately for players, the release of weekly epic quests for Week 8 means that players now have more than 65 epic quests to complete and unlock the Eggsplosive style for the Cluck skin in Fortnite Season 6.

It might take more time for players who haven't been completing epic quests every week in Fortnite Season 6 to unlock the Eggsplosive style Cluck outfit.

Eggsplosive style Cluck outfit in Fortnite Season 6

Completing 65 epic quests in Fortnite Season 6 will allow players to claim three assorted cosmetics for the Eggsplosive style Cluck's in-game appearance. These cosmetics include,

The Hatch Pack Eggsplosive back bling;

The Eggar Eggsplosive glider; and

The Cluck Eggsplosive outfit.

It is extremely important for players to note that they can only claim the Eggsplosive style for Cluck in Fortnite Season 6 if they have purchased the seasonal Battle Pass.

Players will also need to ensure that they have leveled up to tier 61 in the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass and unlocked the original Cluck outfit. Once the player has ensured that they have fulfilled both these requirements, they can start with their grind to complete 65 assorted epic quests in Fortnite Season 6.

What’s your favorite cluck style? Mine is eggsplosive pic.twitter.com/bGVen1e3NW — 🧐ToonPeely (following bak)📺 (@PeelyGamer8) March 18, 2021

Aside from completing a huge number of epic quests in Fortnite Season 6, there is no other way for players to unlock the Eggsplosive style for Cluck. This means that players who want to have the Cluck Eggsplosive style cosmetics in their inventory will have to complete at least 65 epic quests to achieve the same.

Fortunately for players, they will also be able to unlock styles for other Battle Pass-exclusive outfits by completing a massive number of epic quests in Fortnite Season 6. For example, Neymar Jr.'s Exhibition style outfit requires the player to complete 60 Epic Quests before they can unlock it in Fortnite Season 6.