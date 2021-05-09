Fortnite Season 6: The fastest way to drive from Durr Burger to Pizza Pit

A specific quest in Fortnite Season 6 Week 8 requires players to drive from Durr Burger to Pizza Pit without once exiting the vehicle.

Here are this week's challenges, they go live in 2 hours from now! (I'll split this image into 2 images next week to have better zoom-in quality on the map) pic.twitter.com/eje2se0tSJ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 6, 2021

Considering the huge distance between the two unnamed POIs in Fortnite Season 6, players are advised to take a few necessary precautions to complete the challenges without any setbacks. From equipping the Chonkers Tire set to refueling the vehicle before beginning the journey, these precautions will definitely help players a lot.

This article features one of the fastest and safest methods to drive from Durr Burger to the Pizza Pit in Fortnite Season 6.

Drive from Durr Burger to the Pizza Pit in Fortnite Season 6

The quickest method to complete this weekly quest in Fortnite Season 6 obviously begins with the player landing directly at Durr Burger from the Battle Bus. Once at the unnamed POI, players will need to search behind the shack located in the vicinity.

Players should be able to find a spare piece of Chonkers Tire as well as a Fuel Can in the tiny space behind the shack at Durr Burger. After securing both of these resources, the player will need to find a suitable vehicle for the drive to Pizza Pit.

Before getting into the vehicle, players are advised to equip the Chonkers Tire set by simply throwing the tire at the vehicle.

Players are also advised to refuel the vehicle using the Fuel Can that they found at Durr Burger.

Durr Burger in Fortnite Season 6 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Once both of these tasks are completed, players should get into the vehicle and start driving towards the Pizza Pit. However, instead of following the road where they might run into enemies, players are advised to utilize the Chonkers Tire Set and use an off-road path.

This will not only shorten the distance that players need to travel, but also allow them to avoid any unnecessary combat in the middle of a weekly quest. The off-road route is additionally beneficial for the Chonkers Tire set, which allows vehicles to move at a steady speed even in the woods.

The Pizza Pit in Fortnite Season 6 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Following this method in Fortnite Season 6 will definitely allow players to complete the Week 8 challenge and earn 24,000 XP for their seasonal Battle Pass progression.