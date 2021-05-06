Fortnite Season 6: Where to find and visit Pizza Pit and Durr Burger

Fortnite Season 6 Week 8 challenges are live now and one specific quest requires players to drive from Durr Burger to the unnamed Pizza Pit POI..

Here are this week's challenges, they go live in 2 hours from now! (I'll split this image into 2 images next week to have better zoom-in quality on the map) pic.twitter.com/eje2se0tSJ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 6, 2021

Multiple players are facing trouble locating these unnamed POIs in Fortnite Season 6. Fortunately for those players, this article features a detailed guide on locating both Durr Burger as well as Pizza Pit, in Fortnite Season 6.

However, before heading over to Pizza Pit, players will need to visit Durr Burger first to find a vehicle. Players should also ensure that the vehicle is properly fuelled to last the entire journey between the two unnamed POIs to complete the weekly quest and earn 24,000 XP towards their Battle Pass progression.

Here's a detailed directional guide on how to locate Pizza Pit in Fortnite Season 6.

Pizza Pit and Durr Burger in Fortnite Season 6

The unnamed Durr Burger POI in Fortnite Season 6 is located on the edge of the Guardian of the Woods POI located on the south-western part of the map. Here's the Durr Burger POI's location on Fortnite Season 6's map:

Durr Burger POI in Fortnite Season 6 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Durr Burger is fairly easy to pinpoint on the map, and players can simply choose to drop directly at the unnamed POI from the Battle Bus to save time.

As for the destination that players need to reach without exiting their vehicle, Pizza Pit is located directly on the southern edge of another unnamed POI in Fortnite Season 6, the Orchard.

Here's Pizza Pit's location on Fortnite Season 6's map.

The Pizza Pit POI in Fortnite Season 6 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

For players who are still confused about the exact location of Pizza Pit, it can be found towards the north-eastern side of Colossal Crops. Additionally, players can also find the Crustina NPC inside the restaurant at Pizza Pit.

Traveling from Durr Burger to the Pizza Pit without once exiting their vehicles will allow players to complete an Epic Quest from the Week 8 challenges in Fortnite Season 6 and earn 24,000 XP towards their Battle Pass progression.